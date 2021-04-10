The Tioga volleyball team picked up a 3-1 win over Waverly on Friday.
Tioga won a tight first set 26-24, then won 25-18. Waverly forced a fourth set after winning set three 25-23. In the final set the Tigers won 25-11.
Katelyn Perry had 13 assists, a kill, two digs, seven points and an ace for Tioga and Austyn Vance had three points, an ace, four kills and six digs.
Emme Hall had 15 points, three aces, 11 digs, 12 kills and four blocks and Ari Manwaring had seven blocks with three kills.
Summer Mesler had two digs and Julia Bellis had eight points, two aces, nine kills and eight digs.
Nina Sparo had eight points, a kill and two digs and Mary Taylor had two points.
Molly Bombard had eight points, an ace, 12 assists and four digs.
Emilee Little had five points, three aces, seven kills and three digs and Aryan Peters had seven points, an ace, 18 assists, two kills and 11 digs.
Sidney Tomasso had seven points, an ace, an assist, four kills, three blocks and 10 digs.
Lillie Kirk had seven points, three kills and nine digs and Aubrey Ellis had 10 points and two digs.
Tioga won the JV match 25-8, 25-16.
