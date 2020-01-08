WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Tioga wrestling team picked up a 61-21 win over Waverly on Wednesday.
Gianna Silvestri got a forfeit at 99 pounds for Tioga and Caden Bellis won by technical fall 17-1 in 6:00 over Connor Stotler at 106.
Tioga’s Emily Sindoni pinned Madison Yeakel in 23 seconds at 113 and Donavan Smith of Tioga pinned Mason Ham in 1:05 at 1:20.
At 126 Mason Welch of Tioga won by major decision 13-4 over Rylan LaForest and David MacWhinnie of Tioga won by major decision 21-10 over Garrett Skeens at 132.
Jacob Welch of Tioga pinned Cole Stanton in 33 seconds at 138 and at 145 Brady Worthing of Tioga pinned Braeden Hills in 1:35.
Emmett Wood of Tioga got a pin in 2:37 over Austin Kimble at 152 and at 160 Waverly’s Ethan Stotler got a forfeit win.
Andrew Kimble of Waverly pinned Ethan Agan in 53 seconds at 170 and at 182 Trevor Meyers of Waverly pinned Josh Snell in 23 seconds.
Waverly’s Gage Tedesco won 6-0 over Aaron Howard of Tioga at 195 and Tioga’s Jared Lamb got a forfeit at 220. Dom Wood of Tioga pinned Trent Skeens in 3:15 at 285.
In exhibitions Trevor Shedden pinned Lilyparker Ennis of Waverly in 4:47 at 145 and at 285 Cole Williams of Tioga pinned Kam Peters in 1:38.
Canton 66, NEB 6
The Warriors got forfeits from Derek Atherton-Ely (195), Isaac landis (106), Austin Allen (120), Riley Parker (145) and Zeke Gilliland (160) in the win, while their was a double forfeit at 113.
Trevor Williams got a pin for Canton in 1:19 over Kamden Ricci at 220 and at 285 Dawson Brown of NEB pinned Jaden Fantini-Hulslander in 5:08.
Bailey Ferguson got a in in 29 seconds over Tristen Dunn at 126 and at 138 Hayden Ward of Canton pinned Dante Casselbury in 1:12.
Miah Lehman beat Jack Shumway 11-8 at 152 for Canton and Canton’s Timmy Ward won an 11-0 major decision over Kenric Ricci at 170, while Garrett Storch got a technical fall win 18-2 over Caleb Tuttle at 182.
