This was supposed to be the year for the Cornell women’s hockey team.
They ended up finishing the year ranked No. 1 in the final USCHO poll, the first time in program history they have been ranked that high to end the year. Their best mark previously was third with the 2011-12 team.
The postseason was just getting underway, and the Big Red had dreams of winning a national title.
Then, everything changed.
First it was they would play without fans. Then, just like that, the winter sports championships were canceled.
“To begin, it was very tough for my team and I,” Cornell senior Kristen O’Neill said. “I think the hardest part of this all would be that we were seeded first in the nation, and personally I feel as if I have been working so hard my whole hockey career to finally get to the point where we had put ourselves in such a great position to win a national championships and it was taken away from us.”
Finishing the season ranked No. 1 is nice, but for O’Neill and her teammates, there’s a lot of what ifs because of how the year ended.
“It was bittersweet,” O’Neill said. “I mean this whole thing would have been much easier on us if we were not in a position to win the national title. But, the recognition was special, despite not getting a chance to finish it.”
While waiting to go from games without fans, to no games was tough, what made it more difficult was how quickly everything was just over for winter sports teams.
“The waiting was tough, but I think the speed of everything was even more tough,” O’Neill said. “My team and I had been hit with extremely tough news every day of the week, and finally on the Thursday, we found out the national tournament would be cancelled as well.
“To say we were surprised would not be so authentic, but more just disappointed and hurt.”
The Cornell senior realizes how big this situation is.
She realizes that a hockey tournament cancelled is the least of the concerns in the world right now.
But, she also knows how big it was to her and her teammates. And, she knows it’s a loss that she’ll always have in her mind.
“I know sports is not the most important problem right now and there is a bigger picture to look at,” O’Neill said. “People around the globe are sick and dying. But, sports is at the forefront of our world, and it felt like all our hard work was taken straight out of our hands.
“It was surely a lot to process and a moment I will never forget.”
To make things crazier for athletes, not only were there sports seasons over, but schools switched to online, sending students home.
While O’Neill is still in the Ithaca area, most of her friends and teammates are gone now.
“I am actually still in Ithaca with a few fellow teammates trying to soak in every last bit of Ithaca and each other that we can, but it was very hard to see most of my teammates leave,” O’Neill said. “It feels as if we have a chapter left unwritten and to say it will ever be finished is improbable and heartbreaking to think about.”
While her season was cut short, and her college career may be over, O’Neill is going to keep with the sport, dreaming of one day representing Canada in the Olympics.
“More hockey is next for me,” she said. “I am currently an alternate forward for the Canadian National women’s hockey team, trying to break a permanent position on the roster. With that in mind, I will continue to pursue my Olympic dreams as far as that takes me.”
