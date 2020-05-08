Waverly’s Sidney Tomasso, along with four Elmira players, earned all-state basketball honors in New York.
Tomasso was 10th team in Class B with a 15.6 points a game average.
In Class AA Kiara Fisher of Elmira made first team after averaging 17 points a game and Zaria Demember-Shazer made second team after scoring 15.2 points a game.
Morgan Gentile, who started her career at Troy, was eighth team averaging 12.2 a game and freshman Jalia Abrams made 14th team at 11.7 points a game.
Horseheads Jillian Casey made fifth team.
Reese Vaughan of Seton Catholic made fifth team in Class A.
Kaci Donovan of Owego made first team in Class B at 22.7 points a game.
Abby Flynn of Norwich made second team at 16.9 a game and Newark Valley’s Mackena Nechwedowich scored 15.2 points a game to make third team.
Ava Eichler of Oneonta made sixth team and Evee Coleman of Owego made 11th team while Margaret Dougher of Norwich made 14th team. Anika Buzzy of Onoenta made eighth team.
In Class C Laycee Drake of Deposit-Hancock was first team, scoring 25 a game. Notre Dame’s Kahlia Rivera made seventh team. Twins Katie Moravec (3rd team) and Kelly Moravec (8th team) of Newfield both made all-state.
