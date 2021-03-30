With the basketball season behind us, it’s time to recognize some of the top performances.
For the first time since last winter, our All-Region teams include Waverly as New York got back to playing sports after the new year, even if it was a shortened season.
The All-Region team will have a bit different look this year as it will be a Dynamic Dozen of the best players in the region.
There will still be award winners, a defensive team and a rookie team.
While she had a shortened season, with no playoffs, Waverly senior Sidney Tomasso is the Player of the Year.
Tomasso was absolutely dominant this year, leading the region in scoring, and even tying the Wolverines single game record for points in a victory over Owego with 42 points. The Wolverines senior scored 20 or more points in all but one game this season.
The Towanda girls had a strong year in the NTL, capturing the NTL, Division I title. One of their trademarks this year was their defense, led by junior Porschia Bennett, who is this year’s defensive Player of the Year.
Bennett was a shutdown defender for the Black Knights, and also used her athleticism and length to rack up steals and lead their fast break.
No player improved more this year than NEB’s Maisie Neuber.
The junior took a step from a good player, to an absolute dominant force for the Panthers this year, and she is this year’s All-Region Offensive Player of the Year.
Waverly eighth grader Addison Westbrook burst onto the scene for Waverly this year with some big performances, while Taylor Rae Jones helped show what the future looks like for the Williamson girls’ basketball team. The two share newcomer of the year honors.
Athens coach Brian Miller picked up his 300th win this year, and led the Wildcats to the District 4 semifinals. All of this while also battling cancer this year. Miller is this year’s coach of the year.
Tomasso, Bennett and Neuber are all on the Dymanic Dozen team.
The three are joined by Towanda’s Paige Manchester, who was the NTL Player of the Year, and Sullivan County’s Sophia Springman, who got her 500th career rebound this year, and Bethany Beinlich, who was a force at guard for the Griffins.
Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook was one of the area’s best scorers and is on the Dymanic Dozen team, along with the Athens duo of Caydence Macik and Kayleigh Miller.
Miller scored her 1,000th career point this year, and broke the Wildcats school record for three-pointers, while Macik was also one of the most improved players around, turning into a double-double machine for Athens.
NEB’s Lauryn Jones capped her career with another season as one of the best shooters in the area to be on the Dynamic Dozen.
Troy’s Sydney Taylor is quick and athletic and was a force defensively for the Trojans to earn a spot on the team, while Abby Winward of North Rome also lands a spot on the Dynamic Dozen. While many of North Rome’s top boys players found places to play in the NTL this year, the North Rome girls played a very limited season, but Winward still has shown she can play with any guard around.
Bennett heads the defensive team and is joined on the team by teammate Erin Barrett, who finished her career with a strong season in the paint for the Black Knights.
Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge does a little of everything for the Hornets and earns a spot on the defensive team, along with the Wyalusing tandem of Callie Bennett and Madison Putnam. The Rams athletes helped anchor a defense that was able help the Rams pick up some big wins, including a huge home win over Athens this year.
Athens’ Rachel Stephens is one of the most underrated players around. While she may not put up 20 points a night, she is a force inside and works hard on every possession.
The rookie team is led by Westbrook and Jones.
Canton’s Aislyn Williams is one of the best athletes in the league, and really burst onto the scene this year. Athens’ Karlee Bartlow was a spark for the Wildcats this year and is on the rookie team.
Peyton Chapel was one of the best offensive weapons for NP-Mansfield as a freshman, while Addie Schmitt of Williamson had a strong year for the Warriors as a freshman.
