WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Eighth-grader Joey Tomasso had a career-high in scoring, and Waverly held Watkins Glen to 14 first-half points as they beat the Senecas 53-48 to take over first place in their division of the IAC.
Waverly led 26-14 at the half and 37-26 after three quarters, before getting the win.
Tomasso had a career-high 15 points, including four threes in the win.
“He came up big,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “He came up big in our Athens game, he came up big tonight. Made four threes, made some big free throws down the stretch. Defensively we played as well as we could play in the first half. This team showed a lot of resolve tonight and I’m proud of that.”
Scott Woodring had another dominant game with 25 points and 16 rebounds, adding two assists in the game.
“25 points and 16 rebounds is obviously a great game for anybody,” Judson said. “It’s about what he’s averaging. You have to game plan for him, he made some very good passes early in the game and got us going and got some other guys going. Tonight was a total team win.”
Watkins Glen entered the game 11-1 on the season.
Aiden Westbrook had four points and two assists and Jalen McCarty, Griffin Stein, Peyton Bowen and Kaden Hollywood all had two points. Stein had five boards and McCarty had two assists.
Ryan Lambert had a point and two assists.
Waverly won the JV game 68-25 with Liam and Brennan Traub each scoring 11 points in the win.
Waverly hosts Newark Valley on Tuesday.
Sayre 77, Williamson 69
SAYRE — It took overtime, but the Sayre Redskins came away with a 77-69 win over Williamson on Saturday afternoon.
Sayre led by four in the final minute, but Williamson fought back and tied the game with 13 seconds left.
After no one could get a winner to end regulation, the game went to overtime, where Sayre dominated, outscoring Williamson 8-0 to get the win.
Matt Lane and Dom Fabbri had 16 points each for Sayre and Luke Horton had 14, while Zach Moore had 11.
Corbin Brown had eight for the Redskins and Ethan Miller had five, while Isaiah Firestine had four points.
Jackson Hubbard had two points for Sayre and Brayden Horton had a point.
Kolby Allen led Williamson with 25 points and Carter Strange had 21.
Brennan Bolt had 10 points and Devin O’Dell had nine, while Andrew Berkran had four points in the game.
Wyalusing 55, Wellsboro 53
The Hornets’ upset bid came up short in NTL Division-I boys’ basketball action Saturday.
Mitchell Burke had 21 points as the Rams were able to survive a Wellsboro fourth quarter rally to nab the 2-point win.
He hit two free throws with less than 10 seconds to go to win the game.
The Rams led 14-12 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 25-22 at the half and 40-35 after three quarters.
Led by Joe Grab’s eight points, Wellsboro rallied for a game high 18 points in the fourth but Burke came back with a game high seven points in the final frame to help the Rams hold on.
Matt Brown added 14 points with Grayden Cobb netting 10. Shane Fuhrey and Abram Bennett had five points a piece.
Grab led Wellsboro with 17 points as Liam Manning netted 12 and Conner Adams scored 11.
Ty Morral notched five, Dan Mitchell had four with Isaac Keane and Darryn Callahan scoring two points a piece.
The win keeps Wyalusing (10-2) one half game ahead of Athens (9-2) in the lead in the NTL Division-I standings.
It’s looking more and more that the defending NTL champion Hornets (7-5 NTL) will see their three year run of titles or co-titles come to an end.
Troy 52, NP-Mansfield 47
Ty Barrett had 21 points and Mason Imbt had 10 points and 18 boards as Troy picked up an NTL win on Saturday.
Ethan VanNoy had 13 points in the win and Caleb Binford and Nick Williams each had three points, while Devin Selleck had two points.
Imbt had 18 rebounds and an assist and Barrett had two boards, while Williams had four boards and two assists.
Jacob Evans and Logan Tokarz each had 15 points to lead NP-Mansfield.
Curtis Craig had five points and Brody Burleigh and Alex Stein had four points, while Sammy Lawrence had three points and Dominick Garverick finished with one point.
Canton 70, CV 52
The Warriors scored 23 first-quarter points in the win.
Isaiah Niemczyk had 27 points in the win and Ben Knapp finished with 12 points, while Cooper Kitchen had 10 points.
Zach Rentzel & Caiden Williams each had eight points, Reese Allen had three and Evan Landis finished with two points.
Seth Huyler had 21 points to lead CV and McGuire Painter had nine points.
Joel Heck had seven for CV and Joe Easton had five points.
Sullivan County 64, Benton 37
Jalen Thomas had 17 points and Justin Metzger had 13 for the Griffins in the win.
Omvar Rubio had eight points for Sullivan County and Bryon Fitzgerald had seven points.
Gerhett Parrish, Alex Schweitzer and Riley King all had four points and Sam Carpenter had three, while Conner Smithkors and Jesse Williams had two points apiece.
Thomas had five boards and nine steals and Metzger and Williams each had five rebounds. Schweitzer had five boards, four assists and four steals.
Sullivan County is 13-3 and host Muncy for senior night on Monday.
Sullivan won the JV game 49-26 with Fitzgerald scoring 26.
