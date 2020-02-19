WAVERLY, N.Y. — A year ago Sidney Tomasso watched her older sister Alex score her 1,000th career points for the Wolverines.
On Tuesday it was Sidney’s turn to hit the milestone, as she hit a three-pointer in the second quarter to put her over 1,000 career points, during a 69-65 overtime loss to Vestal.
“It feels pretty great,” Tomasso said of the milestone. “I’m excited I got it this year.
“It was pretty cool to see her get it last year and then for me to get it this year was really fun.”
Getting the milestone at home, and getting it out of the way before sectionals, was big for Tomasso.
“I am glad I got it when we were on our home court,” she said. “It’s just nice to have my family here, it was nice.”
While Tomasso knew she was getting closer to the milestone, when she hit her three pointer, one of four she made in the second quarter, she didn’t realize she had reached 1,000 points.
“I was really happen when I made that,” she said. “I wasn’t really keeping track so I didn’t really know when I hit it, but I was really excited when he (coach Bob Kelly) called the timeout and told me at that point.”
Getting the milestone on a three-pointer was fitting for one of the area’s best outside shooters.
“It was nice to get it like that,” Tomasso said.
For Tomasso reaching the milestone with this team, which is a younger group than some of the ones she’s been on in the past, is a lot of fun.
“I am really glad I got it with this team,” she said. “They have been pushing me this whole year and supporting me.
“I think my whole team is doing really well this year. We are moving the ball great. I have some good games and I’m glad I was able to do it tonight.”
Getting 1,000 points is something Tomasso has thought about for a while.
“I have seen Elle (Nittinger) get hers and Alex get hers and I was dreaming of getting mine,” Tomasso said. “But, I didn’t think I’d get it this year, but I’m glad I did.”
A recent string of dominant performances helped Tomasso get the milestone before her senior year.
“The two 30 point games, I was like, maybe I’m getting close,” Tomasso said. “Some people were telling me I was. But, I wasn’t really keeping track, just to keep my mind on the game.”
Tomasso tried to make sure she didn’t know exactly where she was, so it wouldn’t be on her mind in games.
“I try to not have anyone tell me how many points I needed, because I wanted to make sure I was focused on the game,” Tomasso said.
Waverly led 36-28 at the half after a 27-point second quarter. However, Vestal outscored Waverly 34-26 in the second half and led by three in the final seconds.
With under 5 seconds left Paige Lewis launched a three and hit it to force overtime, but Vestal pulled out the win in the extra period, thanks to seven free throws in the overtime.
Tomasso led all scorers with 24 points and Lewis had 17 in the game.
Olivia Nittinger had six points, including a big three in overtime that got Waverly within a point late in the extra period.
Gianna Picco and Kennedy Westbrook had five points each and Lourden Benjamin and Morgan Adams had three points, while Gretchen Sowle had two points.
Madelyn Donlin led Vestal with 23 points and Emma Lewis had 21, including four free throws in overtime.
Watkins Glen 60, Waverly 50
The Wolverines dropped the tie-breaker for the IAC division title, after Watkins Glen outscored then 14-8 in the second quarter of the win to lead by eight at the half.
Scott Woodring had 18 rebounds to go with 15 points in the game for the Wolverines.
Peyton Bowen had 11 points and two assists and Joey Tomasso and Jalen McCarty had six points.
Aidan Westbrook had three points and seven boards and Griffen Stein had five points, while Caden Hollywood had two points.
Isaac McIlroy and Adam Pastore led Watkins Glen with 18 points each.
“I thought they shot the ball really well,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said of Watkins Glen. “They have a lot of weapons on the floor and their guards are quick and we had to help out too many times on their guards and they made us play.
“I’m proud we competed until the end. We didn’t bring our A or even B game, but we competed. In a championship game you need to play better. You need your guards to handle the ball better. And they have experience on their side. They have a senior guard in McIlroy and a three-year varsity player in (Owen) Scholtisek, who is only a sophomore.”
Waverly will be in sectionals next Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
