Waverly’s Sidney Tomasso had 28 points as the Wolverines downed Ithaca 65-31 in non-league girls’ basketball action Monday.
Kennedy Westbrook scored 13 as Morgan Adams netted seven. Alyssa Sindoni scored five, Gianna Picco and Olivia Nittinger had four points each with Lourden Benjamin and Peyton Shaw both netting two.
BOYS
Millville 61, CV 32
In their season finale Dustin VanZile had a team high 12 points in a loss to the Quakers Monday.
Seth Huyler added 11 points with Owen Fitzwater scoring four. Tucker St. Peter ad Joel Heck had two points a piece with Devin Gatewood adding one.
Will Holdren led Millville with 27 points.
