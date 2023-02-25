WILLIAMSPORT — It was a rough night overall for local wrestlers at the opening round of the District IV Wrestling Championships in Williamsport.
Towanda had the best night as Mason Higley, Riley Vanderpool, Rylee Sluyter and Sawyer Robinson all advanced to the semifinals.
The Black Knights also have Aiden Miller, Audy Vanderpool, Bryghton Yale and Chase Geurin in the consolation bracket.
Troy is sending Konner Kerr and Mason Woodward to this morning’s semifinals, while Jacob Hinman, Kael Millard and Kenyon Slater are in the consolation bracket.
Canton has Cohen Landis, Lyle Vermilya and Mason Nelson in the semifinals.
Brenen Taylor, Hayden Ward, Hudson Ward, Micheal Davis, Riley Parker and Ryland Sakers will all have to fight their way back through the consolation bracket.
Sullivan County’s Colton Wade is into the semis, while teammates Kruz McCusker, Layne Price, Porter Dawson and Rocky Finnegan are in the consolations.
Wyalusing has Ayden Hunsinger in the semifinals this morning. Alex Hunsinger, CJ Carr, Cade McMicken, Cole Patrick and Jonathan Earle will be competing in the consolations.
All five of Athens wrestlers — Cooper Robinson, Jake Courtney, Josh Nittinger, Karson Sipley and Mason Vanderpool — were knocked into the consolation bracket on Friday night.
NEB’s Ben Ellis and Kamden Ricci are both in the consolation bracket.
