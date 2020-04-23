She was one of the best players in the PSAC Conference.
Sarah Ingerick was a star player for Gannon University.
The Wellsboro graduate was an honorable mention All-American last year, who made first team All-Region, and all-conference honors.
She entered this season with 139 hits and 18 home runs in her career.
This year was more of the same as she was hitting .313 with three home runs when spring sports got shut down.
Losing a sports season like that is tough. Losing your senior season like that is even tougher.
“Having your season stopped midseason, is awful enough, but when it’s your senior season, it’s heartbreaking,” Ingerick said. “My final season. It was hard enough knowing that it was my last season playing with girls who have become my sisters over the past four years, but then for it all to be taken away like that, there’s just no words to describe that feeling. When we first found out that NCAA’s had been cancelled we were all at a loss. Us seniors especially took it hard because we’ve made it that far the last two years and we had plans to make it there again this year.”
It wasn’t really a shock to Ingerick when the word came down.
She already knew where things were headed. But, that didn’t make the loss any less painful.
“Personally, when our coach told us what the NCAA had decided, I think I knew deep down that it was all over,” Ingerick said. “At that point, most of the PSAC schools had gone to online learning. Because of the online learning, I didn’t figure the PSAC would allow us to finish our season. I just wish this had happened later in the season. Luckily, we were able to have our home opener, but now we won’t get a senior day. This is the absolute worst way to end a career. It just stopped with no warning. There’s no closure and it hurts.”
Spring athletes are able to get the extra year of eligibility back. And, Ingerick may decide to play softball next year, but it’s hard to balance what’s next in life, with softball.
“I am actually trying to decide if I am able to come back and use my extra year,” Ingerick said. “I have been accepted to a number of very good graduate programs in biomedical engineering, and I’m trying to decide what is best for my future. I would love to come back and play the game that I fell in love with at 5 years old.”
On top of being away from softball.
On top of her season ending so fast.
The other tough thing is just being away from school, and friends, during her senior year.
“Being home and doing schoolwork rather than being in Erie with all my friends is definitely tough,” Ingerick said. “In my mind, it’s harder to do my work at home. When I’m home it’s usually during winter and summer break and during those breaks I don’t ever have homework. So I think my mind is used to that feeling of not having anything to do when I’m home. I miss my friends and teammates so much. The last two months have been taken away from all of us. They’re the people that I go to when I need someone to make me laugh or when I need someone to rant to. We still talk in our huge group message and joke around. It’s just different now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.