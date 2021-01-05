It’s not easy being a white-tailed deer.
Nowhere is that more evident than during periods of heavy snowfall and cold winter weather, so that’s why – flooding threat aside – I was thrilled to see the heavy rains that carved up much of our 40-inch blanket like butter. Had the snow stuck around it could have made for a tough winter for many deer, notably yearling fawns who lack the fat reserves of adult whitetails.
I got a reminder of that shortly after the heavy snowfall as I drove a Litchfield Township road and watched a pair of fawns struggle to climb a steep embankment, frantically trying to follow the lead doe. It was sad.
Too, a lack of available food in many areas (hard mast like acorns was in short supply this fall) set the stage for a potentially tough winter for the herd. Throw in heavy snows and there would almost certainly be some mortality. There still may be; winter is far from over.
It’s during these times that many well-intentioned folks want to assist whitetails through the winter by tossing out food (typically corn or apples) to the neighborhood whitetails, which readily visit those properties and consume whatever is available. Bird feeders are a particular magnet for deer.
That said, many wildlife biologists say feeding deer can do more harm than good. And, in fact, it’s illegal to feed deer in New York state, with DEC officials saying that “causes unnatural concentrations near the food source, which can lead to ecological damage, damage to property. and an increased risk of transmission of disease between deer.”
Pennsylvania has no such prohibition, with the exception of the state’s Disease Management Areas, where Chronic Wasting Disease is known to exist. Those areas are in the southern portion of the Keystone State.
But Pennsylvania Game Commission officials do suggest people don’t feed deer, for the same reasons New York state has banned the practice.
It’s completely understandable that wildlife watchers – as well as hunters, who are generally superb conservationists – want to do something to assist whitetails through a rugged winter. And it’s a legitimate argument that not feeding deer could lead to certain mortality and feeding whitetails is well worth the risk of any potential disease transmission.
It’s not a black-and-white issue across the U.S. Some states allow not only supplemental feeding of deer but also hunting whitetails over bait. Feeding and baiting deer are two very different practices, but I’ve actually hunted deer over bait in West Virginia, admittedly having mixed feelings about it and never quite settling in to the practice. (And while you can hunt deer over bait in West Virginia, it’s illegal to hunt black bears over bait. Go figure.)
With plenty of winter left, snow depths in the region greatly improved after the torrential rains. But who knows what the remainder of the winter will bring? Things are manageable for whitetails right now; let’s hope it stays that way. The wrong combination of snow depth and cold weather – wildlife biologists actually have a chart that allows them to monitor the potential for deer mortality – can lead to trouble for whitetails, especially yearlings.
