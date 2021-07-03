TOWANDA — On a wet and rainy friday night in a Towanda the thought of even playing a softball game was in jeopardy but after and hour delay and a field change the Towanda Minors team pulled out a 12-6 win against Susquehanna Valley.
The bats never came alive for Towanda but Kendal Cook shined on the mound striking out 14 batters and only allowing one hit.
"Kendall pitched a good game and Maris caught a great game back there," Towanda head coach Dan Cook said. "they are a great group of girls and they are putting it all together at the right time."
The conditions were wet and the dirt was slick making life difficult for Towanda catcher Maris Cobb, but she did excellent at preventing too many passed balls and also delivered on offense hitting a triple.
Towanda scored 12 runs but it was not the signature offensive performance that Cook was necessarily looking for. Towanda only managed to register four hits as a team. Two of those hits came off the bat of Mary Kate Eberlin who had a strong offensive showing.
"We got through the game and we did what we needed to do and made the plays they needed to play,"Cook said. "We have hit better in the past but we got it done and thats the key."
Towanda advances to the championship game on Thursday July 9. Towanda is in the winners bracket and only needs to win one of the possible two games to be crowned section champions.
"We have to put the ball in play," Cool said. "we are a great team and I don't think there is anyone in the state we cant hang with if we put the ball in play."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.