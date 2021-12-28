TOWANDA — The host Black Knights stepped out to an 11-4 first-quarter lead over Sayre, advanced it to 22-10 by halftime and rolled from there to a 45-15 win in the teams’ opening round Valley Christmas Tournament JV boys game.
Towanda’s Jack Wheaton had nine of his 10 points in the opening stanza, and teammate Vinnie Mignano netyted six of his 11 points in the second quarter. Connor Barnes took over in the second half, getting 10 of his game-high 13 points after the break.
Nick Pellicano had six points to lead Sayre and Ryan Ressler had four.
Towanda will play Athens for the tourney title today at 2:30 p.m. at Towanda.
Sayre will play Waverly today at 2:30 at Athens in the consolation game.
