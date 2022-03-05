Towanda aims to end Loyalsock's dynasty

Towanda has been waiting for this game for a while now. The Lady Black Knights have been working towards a district final appearance since this group of girls were young. They’ll get their chance on Saturday at 5:30PM at Mansfield University against the defending champion Loyalsock Lancers.
“It’s something we’ve talked about since I started at Towanda. There is a good tradition of girls basketball there with a lot of really good players and outstanding teams but yet no District Titles. Our priority from Day one was to get to this game and we are just so grateful to have this opportunity,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said.
Towanda, NTL Large-School and NTL Showdown champions, come in with a record of 23-3, and are led by stars Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett. Those two come in as two of the top three scorers in the Northern Tier League, and Towanda will rely on them heavily. Getting here did not happen overnight.
“It started about 3 weeks after our semi finals loss to (Loyalsock) a year ago. I agreed to coach a 17u team with the Elmira Fusion AAU program and took a good portion of our varsity kids, minus Paige (Manchester) who already played on the Fusion National Team, and combined with some local talent and competed from April through June in some high level AAU tournaments with the sole purpose of competing against the best competition possible to hopefully have an opportunity to play in a District Final and here we are! Our kids, and their parents, put in a ton of time and effort to get here,” Gentile said.
It will be the Black Knight’s first trip to the district final since 2010. That team, led by Kylee Sutton, Mariah Monahan, Darien Lantz and Alison Wickwire, lost to Loyalsock in the final. They will be hoping to be on the other side of the outcome this time.
Loyalsock, coached by Curtis Jacobson, has become one of the premier powers in the district under the coach and his wife and head assistant, Kerri Jacobson, now in their sixth year. They will be looking for their third district title in four years, and won last year in a thriller against Bloomsburg. They lost superstar guard Summer McNulty and other starting guards Cassie Gee and Sophia Gardner to graduation, but forwards Alliyah Kennedy and 2021 all-state selection Mia Patterson have led they way.They advanced to this game by upsetting Bloomsburg, the state’s second-ranked team according to media outlets, on a Kennedy buzzer beater.
“We expect a lot out of them and challenge them. They have learned to want the ball in their hands more. They expect it out of themselves instead of surprising themselves,” Jacobson said.
It has been the maturation of the Lancer guards that has got them to this game, though. After a torrid start to the season that included wins over state power Linden Hall and 6A State College, Loyalsock hit a midseason slump in the impossibly tough HAC II that featured five district finalists, five teams ranked in the state at various times, and seven playoff teams. The seventh place team, Milton, is a 4A district finalist.
Those tough battles prepared first-year starting guards Rhandie Jessell and Grace Baylor, and sophomore small forward Izzy Dadzie has started to shine down the stretch.
(It’s been) Our guards stepping up and improving every day (that got us to the final). It was not pretty early, but we have learned a ton about ourselves this year and frankly credit our league and non-league schedule. It forced us to learn and change things very very quickly.
Gentile knows the task at hand is going to be difficult, but doable.
“They present a lot of challenges because they are extremely versatile and can cause problems in a lot of ways on both ends of the floor. They run about 20 offensive sets which makes them difficult to prepare for, especially in 2 days, and they can run any press or half court defense very well. They are one of the most well coached teams in the District and they game plan very well. What makes them really challenging is they compete hard for 32 minutes and are going to make you fight for everything you get. I personally think they are one of the most competitive teams not just in District IV but in the entire state,” Gentile said.
While Loyalsock may be considered the favorite by most, Jacobson knows the Lancer have their hands full with the challenges Towanda presents.
“Manchester and Bennett have such athleticism. They have size and length. Their zone is long. They win a lot of games which means they know how to win and are used to it,” Jacobson said.
Loyalsock will need to avoid looking past Towanda, a team they not only beat in last year’s semifinals in Towanda’s home gym but also a team they defeated 72-50 earlier this season, and emotionally recharge and focus after defeating tournament favorite Bloomsburg. Jacobson thinks it will not be a problem.
“It started directly after the (semifinal) game (Wednesday night . We talked about winning a semifinal game last night and that is it. I walked in the gym and asked each player where their gold medal was. I Told them we got no medal as a result of beating Bloom in the semis. Our focus has not been getting a semifinal win, it has been winning a district title and that task is still in front of us,” he said.
Towanda is not trying to think about this as any more than a regular game and what it will mean to the Towanda community ,
“We really try to not let our minds go there. We kind of play each game by a motto I learned from my daughters AAU coaches a few years back, “give all of yourself to the task at hand and surrender yourself to the outcome.” We only focus on what we can control. Unfortunately we can’t control the outcome but I would have to believe that winning a District Title, the first in school history (boys or girls), would be very well received in our community and would be a huge boost for our basketball program as a whole. The support we have already received from the community and our school community has been tremendous over the past week or so. We are going to play this game to make them proud regardless of the results,” Jacobson said.
Both teams will advance to the state tournament next week.
