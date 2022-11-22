Bronze Helmet Dinner

Pictured at the annual Bronze Helmet dinner from left to right are Joe Hatton, Coach at Wyalusing, Larry Roberts President of the Wyalusing Lion Club, Mike Dickerson, President of the Towanda Lions Club, Larry Kacyon, guest speaker for the event, Craig Dawsey, Head Coach of the Towanda Black Knights.

 photo provided

The annual Bronze Helmet award dinner was held recently at the Towanda American Legion Hall.

The event, co-sponsored by the Towanda and Wyalusing Lions Clubs, is held to honor the Towanda and Wyalusing seniors who participated in football this year.