The annual Bronze Helmet award dinner was held recently at the Towanda American Legion Hall.
The event, co-sponsored by the Towanda and Wyalusing Lions Clubs, is held to honor the Towanda and Wyalusing seniors who participated in football this year.
The Bronze Helmet trophy is presented to the winner of the football game between the two schools. This is the 38th year of the awarding of this trophy.
The event hosted by the Towanda Lions this year, began with the pledge of allegiance and a prayer followed by a sumptuous dinner prepared and served by Blythe Jones of Jones’ Diner and Catering service.
After the dinner, Mike Dickerson, President of the Towanda club, introduced their guest speaker Larry Kacyon, Jr. A 1982 graduate of Towanda Area High School, Kacyon earned 9 varsity letters.
He also played college football at Kutztown University, where he earned his degree in Communications Design with a minor in Computer Science. After graduation from college, Kacyon pursued his love of computer graphics and design and eventually purchased and developed a successful business.
Kacyon talked specifically to the attending senior players and told them of the people who most influenced his life. They ranged from his once roommate at Kutztown Andre Reed (who has since been inducted into the pro football hall of fame) to a cleaning lady who developed and grew her own business.
He often thinks about these people and uses the lessons that they each taught him to inspire himself later in life. He urged the young men to find out what inspires them and use it as they too continue to develop as young men.
Craig Dawsey then introduced his seniors and gave a short message, followed by Coach Joe Hatton introduced the Wyalusing players. Coach Hatton then presented the Bronze Helmet.
