MORRISDALE — The Canton wrestling team placed ninth at the Ultimate Warrior tournament and Towanda finished in 18th on Saturday.
The Warriors finished with 106 total points and Towanda ended the day with 49.5.
In the 126 pound weight class Canton’s Holden Ward lost to Juniata’s Taylor Smith by a 16-3 major decision in the quarterfinals.
At 138 pounds Canton’s Hudson Ward lost in the quarterfinals to Hickory’s Connor Saylor by a 16-1 technical fall at 4:43 and Ward lost by a 5-0 decision to Central Mountain’s Braylen Corter in the consolation round of eight.
Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool lost by a 10-9 decision to Central Mountain’s Connor Saylor in the 138 pound consolation semi-finals.
In the 145 weight class Canton’s Bailey Ferguson lost to Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun by a 10-4 decision. Ferguson won the 5th place contest over Tyrone’s Reese Wood by a 9-6 decision.
At 152 pounds Canton’s Hayden Ward made it all the way to the finals before ultimately losing to Altoona’s Luke Sipes by a 6-1 decision.
Towanda’s Mason Higley lost by a 5-0 decision to Central Mountain’s Jacob Weaver in the 160 pound 7th place match.
Bryant Green made it to the semi-finals of the 172 weight class for Towanda but lost to Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia by a 13-0 major decision.
Green lost to Bald Eagle Area’s Caleb Close by a 1-0 decision in the 5th place match.
Canton’s Riley Parker lost to Bald Eagle Area’s Noah Foltz by a 7-4 decision in the 189 pound semi-finals.
Parker lost to Clearfield High School’s Carter Chamberlin by fall at 3:45 in the 3rd place match.
Canton’s Mason Nelson lost to Clearfield High School’s Oliver Billotte in the 289 weight class semi-finals by fall at 1:37.
Nelson won the 5th place matchup over River Valley’s Brad Miller by fall at 2:32.
