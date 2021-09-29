WESTFIELD — The Towanda girls cross country team defeated Cowanesque Valley 15-50 and the Towanda boys team fell to Cowanesque Valley 32-23 on Tuesday afternoon in Cowanesque Valley.
In the girls 5000 meter race Towanda’s Marissa Wise placed first in 23:27. Teammates Taylor Brennan finished in second running a 25:22 and Madison Nonemacker finished third in 25:25.
The only Cowanesque Valley girls runner Ali Bieser finished fourth in 25:45. Towanda’s Dixie Brown rounded out the top five in 25:57.
Cowanesque Valley’s Owen Cummings placed first in 17:18 in the boys 5000 meter race. Cowanesque Valley’s Kristian Mizdail placed second in 17:26 and teammate Nathaniel Welch placed third in 18:03.
Towanda placed fourth through seventh. In order, Eric Mcgee placed fourth in 18:16, followed by Luke Tavani in 18:38, Nate Spencer in 19:08, and Jack Tavani in 19:30.
Towanda races again next Tuesday hosting Northeast Bradford and Sullivan County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.