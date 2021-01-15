TOWANDA — The Black Knights and Athens Wildcats took on Shamokin in a swimming tri-meet on Thursday.
But, things are a bit different this year.
Shamokin swam their part of the meet at home, while Towanda and Athens swam in Towanda as part of the virtual meet.
Overall scores and places aren’t immediately available, as only times and places between Athens and Towanda are ready at this time.
In the 200 medley relay Athens topped Towanda as Taylar Fisher, Allison Thoman, Macaria Benjamin and Emily Marshall finished in2 :20.39.
For the boys Athens’ Ethan Delinger, Mason Henderson, Chris DeForest and Joey Toscano touched first at Towanda in 2:02.61.
In the 200 free Teagan Williams of Athens finished first and made districts in 2:16.10, followed by teammate Isabella Potter in 2:35.03.
For the boys Athens’ Zac Gowin finished first in Towanda in 2:23.68, followed by Towanda’s Nate Spencer (2:41.49) and Luke Tavani (2:41.85).
Fisher was first in the 200 IM with a district time in 2:41.67, followed by Benjamin in 3:31.66 and in the boys’ 200 IM Denlinger was first in 2:36.42.
In the 50 free Towanda’s Julian Varner touched first in Towanda in 29.41, followed by Thoman in 31.44 and Kaitlin Kisner of Athens in 31.77.
Toscano was first in the boys 50 in 26.43 followed by Joey Donovan of Towanda in 30.40 and Eric McGee of Towanda in 31.12.
Emma Roe of Athens was first in diving at 156.10, followed by Raven McCarthy-Gardner in 109.45. Donovan was the top boys diver at 139.15, followed by Towanda’s Nick Place at 88.35.
Emily Marshall of Athens took first at 1:28.57, followed by Benjamin in 1:40.50.
Henderson was a district qualifier for the boys at 1:07.46.
Varner was first in the 100 free in 1:07.11, followed by Potter in 1:08.35 and Ava Gannon of Towanda in 1:09.82.
In the boys race Chris DeForest of Athens made districts in 54.40, while aden Wise of Towanda made districts in 56.56 and Gowin was third in 1:05.68.
Williams won the 500 free and made districts in 6:05.13, followed by Kisner (7:10.58) and Zoie Lamphere of Towanda (7:22.53).
Luke Tavani won for the boys in 7:04.83.
In the 200 free relay Gannon, Abby Locke, Varner and Lamphere took first in 2:08.14 for Towanda and for the boys Toscano, Gowin, Henderson and DeForest of Athens took first in 1:47.61.
Fisher topped the backstroke in 1:13.93, making districts, followed by Emily Darone of Towanda (1:48.97) and Emily Henderson of Athens (1:58.10).
Wise of Towanda was first in the boys’ back in 1:12.65, followed by Toscano (1:17.55) and Joe Blood of Athens (1:28.21).
Thoman won the breaststroke in 1:26.41, followed by McCarthy-Gardner (1:27.32) and Locke (1:34.83).
Asher Ellis of Athens won the boys’ breaststroke in 1:34.80, followed by Spencer (1:35.59) and Lucas Aquilio of Athens (1:37.43).
Kisner, Marshall, Potter and Williams won the 400 free relay in 4:42.13 and for the boys Henderson, Denlinger, DeForest and Gowin took first in 4:04.24.
