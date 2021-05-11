A walk led to the winning run for Towanda in the eighth inning on Monday as they beat Troy 11-10.
Benjamin Haven Fee walked to start the inning and moved to second on a balk.
Haven Fee then stole third and scored on a groundout.
Mason Johnson had three hits for Towanda in the game and Octavious Chacona had two hits.
Johnson had two RBI and a run scored and Chacona had a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Chase Parker had a hit and two RBI with a run scored, while Evan Johnson had a hit and scored a run.
Ethan Sparrow had an RBI and scored two runs and Haven Fee scored two runs, while Austin Fowler and Alex Bowman and Will Pitcher scored runs in the game.
Parker struck out one in 5 1/3 innings and Haven Fee pitched 2/3 of an inning.
Garrett Chapman threw two no-hit, shutout innings, striking out two to get the win.
Kory Schucker and Caleb Binford had two hits each for Troy.
Binford had two RBI and Schucker scored two runs.
Justice Chimics, Gavin Cohick, Lenny Reed and Camryn Harwick all had hits in the game.
Chimics had an RBI and a run scored, Cohick had a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Reed had an RBI and a run scored.
William Steele, Evan Short and Morgan Madigan scored runs for Troy and Danny Hoppaugh had an RBI.
Short struck out four on the mound, Reed struck out three and Schucker struck out two.
Sayre 12, CV 1
Luke Horton had a home run, three hits, five RBI and three runs scored as the Redskins stayed perfect in NTL action.
The Redskins scored six second-inning runs in the win.
Zach Moore had two hits, with a home run, four RBI and a run scored and Jake Burgess had a pair of hits and scored two runs.
Brayden Horton, David Northrup, Jackson Hubbard and Oakley Gorman had hits in the game.
Brayden Horton scored three runs, Northrup scored a run, Hubbard scored a run and Gorman had an RBI and scored a run in the game.
Northrup threw three no-hit innings, striking out six, and Josh Arnold allowed one hit and one run, striking out three in two innings.
Mikey Sipps had the hit for CV and Glenn Barnes had the RBI, while Caleb Morgan scored the Indians run.
Sipps struck out two on the mound.
Canton 21, Williamson 0
Carter Route and Connor Baillie combined on a one-hitter with three strikeouts in the three innings.
Cooper Kitchen and Cam Bellows had two hits each in the game.
Bellows had an RBI and two runs scored and Kitchen had a double, three RBI and two runs scored.
Hudson Ward had a double, three RBI and two runs scored and Weston Bellows had a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Joel Schoonover and Route had hits.
Schoonover had an RBI and two runs scored and Route had an RBI and a run scored.
Hayden Ward, Timmy Ward and Evan Landis scored two runs each in the game.
Tyler Jannone, Austin Allen, Bailey Ferguson, Gavin Morse and Brennan Taylor all scored runs in the game.
Mason Harold and Morse had RBI.
Owen Gontarz had the Williamson hit.
Waverly 14, SVEC 5
With the game tied at five after four, the Wolverines scored six runs in the fifth and nine unanswered runs over the final three innings of the win.
Ty Beeman had a home run among his three hits, with five RBI and two runs scored.
Brennan Traub had four hits, with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored and Nick VanHouten, Jay Pipher and Caden Hollywood each had two hits.
Pipher had three RBI and two runs scored and Hollywood had a double and scored a run.
Thomas Hand had a triple and scored three runs and Joey Tomasso, Kaden Wheeler and Brady Blauvelt all had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Traub struck out four on the mound in 3 1/3 innings and Pipher struck out both batters he faced, before jack Barrett pitched two innings of one-hit, scoreless relief, striking out two.
