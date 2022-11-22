The Towanda Black Knights girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are hard at work preparing for their 2022 campaign with preseason practices. The Towanda boys will open their season at home on Saturday, Dec. 3 against the Cowanesque Valley Indians at 1:30 p.m. The Lady Black Knights open their season on Friday, Dec. 2 at home at 7:30 p.m. in a non-league matchup against Loyalsock.
Towanda basketball gears up for 2022 season
Brian Fees
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
