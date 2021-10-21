LIBERTY — Caiden Alexander scored a hat trick as the North Penn-Liberty boys soccer team beat Towanda 5-1 on Wednesday.
The Mounties peppered Towanda goalie Austin Fowler with 16 shots.
Michael Harman assisted two goals, Alexander had one assist, Aladen Jackson had an assist, and Austin Andrews registered an assist completing the score sheet for North Penn-Liberty.
Towanda was only able to muster seven shots, however Rian Hennessey managed to score one goal that was assisted by Austin Andrews.
This game was the last of the season for the Black Knights.
Tuesday
Sullivan County 8 , Towanda 3
The Towanda boys soccer team scored three goals, however it was not enough in an 8-3 loss to Sullivan County on Tuesday night.
Riley King was a man on a mission for Sullivan County, scoring five goals and assisting two. Landon Baldwin scored two goals, Trey Higley scored a goal, and Kruz McCusker scored the other goal for the Griffins.
Joey Weinman, Talen Irish, and Rian Hennessey each scored a goal for the Black Knights. Irish also assisted two goals.
Towanda goalie goalie Austin Fowler had his hands full facing 15 shots.
GIRLS SOCCER
Troy 4, North Penn-Mansfield 0
The Troy Lady Trojans capped off its conference winning season with a 4-0 victory against North Penn-Mansfield on Wednesday night.
Addy Parker scored three goals and assisted one. Caelyn Pine scored the other goal. Troy outshot Mansfield 30-1.
