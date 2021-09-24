WELLSBORO — The Towanda Lady Black Knights soccer team clawed back within one goal but ultimately fell 2-1 to Wellsboro on Thursday night in Wellsboro.
Maddy Mascho opened the scoring for Wellsboro at the 37:58 mark of the first half scoring a goal assisted by Jordyn Abernathy. Wellsboro struck again with just over five minutes remaining in the second half as Abernathy earned her second assist, setting up Sarah Seeling.
Bella Hurley scored the lone goal for Towanda in the second half at the 33:14 mark but Wellsboro held on to the one goal lead until the final whistle.
Wellsboro finished with nine shots on target and Towanda finished with eight. Lady Hornets goalkeeper Lilly Abad registered seven saves while Towanda’s goalie Kyann Kjelgoard registered six.
Wellsboro improves to 2-4 on the season and looks to keep the ball rolling on Saturday traveling to play Wyalusing at 10 a.m. Towanda falls to 1-5 on the season and is next in action Tuesday Sep. 28 hosting Athens at 6 p.m.
