Towanda bested by Wellsboro

TOWANDA — The Wellsboro boys tennis team swept the Black Knights on Tuesday afternoon 5-0.
In the first singles match Towanda’s Rein Alderfer fell to Liam Manning 9-7, 6-4.
Wellsboro’s Joe Doty defeated Towanda’s Daicon Yrigollen 5-2, 5-2. In the last singles match Towanda’s Luke Tavani lost to Owen Richardson 6-2, 6-4.
In the first doubles match Wellsboro’s Aidan Gehman and Hayne Webster defeated Ethan Dillman and Haven Poll 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Wellsboro’s Drew Manning and Jacob Abadi defeated Aidan Hennessey and Ryan O’Connor 6-3, 6-1 in the final match of the afternoon.
Towanda travels to face North Penn Liberty Thursday at 4 p.m.
