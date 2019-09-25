TOWANDA — Hannah Chandler, Teagan Willey and Olivia Sparbanie all scored to give the Lady Knights an NTL girls’ soccer win on Armed Forces Night Tuesday.
Chandler scored the first goal 17 minutes into the match to make it 1-0 at the half.
With less than 15 minutes left Willey added the second goal while Sparbanie got the third with just over three minutes to play.
Towanda out shot Sayre 19-3 and had a 7-0 edge in corners.
“I was very happy with our play the first half,” said Sayre coach Tracy Mennig. “I was proud of them and their effort. They lapsed in the last 10 minutes a bit however. But hopefully we are on the upswing now. If they continue to play like this. They just need to believe in themselves like I believe in them.”
Troy 4, Wellsboro 0
Morgan Graybill and Nicole McClellan had two goals each in the win to pick up the NTL girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
Sadie Shedden and McClellan each had an assist.
Troy out shot Wellsboro 22-2 with both teams getting one corner kick each.
Lilly Abadi made 18 saves for the Hornets as Autumn Dixon had two saves for Troy.
Wyalusing 7, Williamson 1
Olivia Spencer and Hailey Jayne had two goals each, with Jayne adding an assist, as the Rams picked up an NTL girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
Kensy Miller, Marissa Johnson and Layla Botts each had a goal with Botts also nabbing an assist.
Maddie Valoroso and Callie Bennett had one assist each.
Kirsten Green had the Williamson goal.
Pearl O’Connor started in goal for the Rams, stopping eight shots while Johnson had three saves.
Abby Ackley stopped 12 shots for Williamson.
Wyalusing out shot Williamson 25-7 and had a 12-1 edge in corner kicks.
Athens 13, NEB 0
Emma Roe had five goals and two assists as the Wildcats earned an NTL girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
Abby Sindoni had three goals with an assist while Sam Markle also had a hat trick. Hannah Blackman scored a goal with Maddie Schultz and Bailey Dakos each getting an assist.
NEB had an own goal as well.
Athens out shot the Panthers 38-1 and a 7-0 edge in corner kicks.
Naomi Blythe started in goal for NEB and had eight saves while Holly Towner came in to stop 10 shots.
Madisyn Joslyn made on save for the Wildcats.
Sullivan County 7, CMVT 0
Bethany Beinlich had three goals and two assists to lead the Griffins to a Mid-Penn girls’ soccer win Tuesday.
Chloe Burke added two goals and an assist with Ellie Springman and Kassidy Beinlich each nabbing a goal. Beinlich, Maddie Williams and Kiersten Shoemaker had one assist each.
Kassidy Beinlich and Mallory Dickinson combined for three saves to get the clean sheet.
Boys’ Soccer
Watkins Glen 5, Waverly 0
Isaac McIlroy had a hat trick for the Senecas in their IAC boys’ soccer win Tuesday.
Watkins Glen out shot Waverly 18-5 and had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
Cameron McIsaac made 13 saves in net for the Wolverines.
“These boys are working their tails off and luck just doesn’t seem to be on our side, even when we make the right decision its ends up somehow going the other teams way,” said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “We had two penalty kicks and a point blank shot on a wide open goal and somehow couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, their keeper made two really good saves and instead of a momentum swing in our favor it ended up in their favor. We came out really good, had some opportunities, we were making great passes and moving the ball, then we gave up a goal early and the flood gates opened. I am really proud of how the boys were able to pull together in the second half and keep grinding. They really competed with excellence tonight.”
