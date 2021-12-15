WILLIAMSON — After a letdown 48-29 loss to Berwick on Tuesday in its’ opening game of the season, the Towanda girls basketball team bounced back with authority, defeating Williamson 54-14 on Wednesday night.
Paige Manchester led the charge for the Lady Black Knights with 21 points, six rebounds, five steals and six assists. Porschia Bennett scored 13 points and recorded four steals and four assists.
Ella Fowler rounded out the Lady Black Knights score sheet finishing with 11 points, two steals and three assists.
Towanda held Williamson scoreless in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Warriors 34-4 in the first half.
Towanda hosts Northeast Bradford on Friday at 7:30 in what should be a must watch matchup.
