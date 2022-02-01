TOWANDA — The Towanda boys basketball team turned a five-point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage thanks to a big third quarter as the Black Knights earned their first home victory of the season with a 46-38 win over Sullivan County on Monday night.
“We’ve been hunting it for a while ... We’ve been really close in a lot of hard-fought games, a lot of them here at our place and we’ve felt that we’ve put ourselves in positions to win some of those games,” Towanda coach Landon Henry said. “Tonight was kind of a perfect example of our guys just going and earning a win and really forcing the issue. (It was them saying) ‘we’re not going to leave here without a win.’”
Henry believes this could kickstart things for his squad.
“Just getting over the hump, this is huge for our group as far as confidence moving forward because we have four more home games right on the horizon so we’re excited and we’re eager for the next one here at our place,” Henry said.
Towanda took a 12-4 lead after the first quarter but Sullivan responded by outscoring the Knights 15-12 in the second to cut the lead to five.
The third quarter would be all Black Knights as they outscored the visiting Griffins 17-5 — with all five Sullivan points coming from the charity stripe.
“That’s just a credit to our guys, pulling each other together and really focusing on getting stops,” Henry said. “We talk about stringing stops together and tonight was a great example of stringing stops together and playing on the defensive end with purpose. Offensively, we were not in a rush, we took care of the ball and I thought that we got some good looks in the third quarter to extend our lead.”
Sullivan County coach Glenn Vaughan credited Towanda but also noted that his team certainly helped the Knights extend their lead by making mistakes.
“We had a really rough start and credit Towanda, they played their tails off. They played really hard tonight. Landon did a really nice job getting (his team) ready for this game and coaching his team. They had a super great start to the third quarter, but from my perspective we had a really crappy start to the third quarter and they took a five-point game and stretched it to 12 almost right away. They scored the first seven points. That stretch really hurt us,” Vaughan said.
The visiting Griffins didn’t go away quietly as they cut the lead to 45-38 with 1:55 left when Ben Carpenter nailed a 3-pointer. But that would be as close as they would get as the host Knights held on for the win.
“My kids have a lot of heart. We’ve been in that situation a couple times this year,” Vaughan said of his team’s fight down the stretch. “We’ve got to not dig ourselves a hole. As far as where I see us, we are having a tough time winning games against good basketball teams, and Towanda plays really hard and I know they have had similar luck this year as far as losing close games.”
Elias Shrawder scored eight of his team-high 13 points in the Knights’ big third quarter run.
Towanda would also get 10 points from Justin Schoonover, while Dante Ottaviani added nine points and both Grady Flynn and Teagan Irish had five points in the win.
Sullivan County was led by Carpenter with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Riley King added 12 points and Trey Higley chipped in four points in the loss.
Towanda improved to 5-10 with the win and will host Williamson on Friday if the weather allows it.
Sullivan County drops to 3-9 and will face CMVT on Wednesday.
“We’re close. I don’t know when or if it’s going to happen, but we’re close to playing good basketball. We’ve just got to get guys on the same page. We’re not on the same page right now,” Vaughan said.
JV: Towanda earned a hard-fought 27-26 win.
Connor Barnes led Towanda with 10 points, while Sullivan County was led by Derrick Finnegan and Maddox Bahr with seven points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.