For Towanda’s seniors they had never won a varsity boys’ soccer game.
That was until Wednesday afternoon.
The Black Knights picked up a 5-2 win at Williamson on Wednesday for the team’s first win in four years.
“This game was well played by all,” Towanda coach Tom Lambert said. “This win means so much for this team. We have seven seniors that have played their whole varsity career without a win. I was very happy with the communication on the field.”
Logan Lambert had a career night to lead the Black Knights, scoring all five goals in the win.
“Logan had an outstanding game tonight,” Tom Lambert said. “He was fed the ball at the right time for breakaways to the goal. All of our seniors are well rounded players and are very supportive to the underclassmen on the team.”
Towanda played from ahead all game, leading Williamson 3-1 at the half, on their way to the win.
Michael Ferrulli had an assist in the game Duncan Kerr and Owen Cummings scored the goals for Williamson.
Towanda had nine shots and Williamson had 15 shots in the game.
The Black Knights had three corner kicks and Williamson finished with two corner kicks.
Cody Griffith had a big game in net for Towanda with 10 saves and Nolan Smith had a save for Williamson.
Athens 2, NEB 1
The Wildcats got goals from Daniel Horton and Jared Ammerman in the win on Wednesday.
Athens got on the board just 57 seconds in on a goal by Ammerman off a Tyler Chambers assist.
Horton made it 2-0 at 21:38 off another Chambers assist.
NEB cut it to 2-1 on a Brandon Kuhn goal at 35:58, but that’s as close as they could get.
Athens had 21 shots and 10 corners, while NEB had 10 shots and one corner kick.
Garrett Cooper had 20 saves in net for NEB and Asher Ellis had nine saves for Athens.
Wellsboro 14, Sayre 0
Will Poirier had five goals in the win and Jack Poirier added four goals.
Owen Richardson and Joseph Grab each had a pair of goals and Kaeden Mann had a goal.
Will Poirier added three assists and Jonathan Wetzel and Mann each added assists.
Wellsboro had 38 shots and nine corner kicks and Sayre had one shot and no corner kicks.
Ethan Ryan had a save for Wellsboro and Cole Gelutis had eight saves for Sayre.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sullivan County 12, CMVT 1
Bethany Beinlich had four goals and Chloe Burke had a hat trick for the Griffins in the win.
Ava Dunham had a pair of goals and Cloe Immel, and Karlee Wettlaufer had goals.
Ellie Springman and Kassidy Beinlich each had two assists and Anna Springman, Dunham, Burke and Zoe Pedro added assists.
Sullivan County had 32 shots and four corner kicks and CMVT had 18 shots and a corner kick.
Brookly Dudek had the CMVT goal.
Williamson 2, NP-Mansfield 1
Chelsea Hungerford and Kyra Dailey scored goals for Williamson in the win.
Hungerford scored at 3:48 off a long Dailey throw and Dailey scored at 23:13.
Jaclyn Nelson got NP-Mansfield on the board at 76:17.
Wililamson had 15 shots and four corner kicks and Williamson had six shots and two corner kicks.
Tierney Patterson had 13 saves for NP-Mansfield and Abby Ackley had five saves for Williamson.
“Williamson took an early lead and controlled the majority of the first half,” NP-Mansfield coach Maryann Wilcox said. “North Penn Mansfield played the last 20 minutes of the game down a player and started to show some hunger for the goal. Jaclyn Nelson capitalized on a corner kick to bring the score to 2-1 and igniting a spark for the Tigers. The Tigers started to play more aggressive and with the clock running down with the last seconds of the game took a final shot, just shooting wide at the final buzzer.”
