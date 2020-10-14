TOWANDA — Earlier this season Towanda won their first game in five years.
Now, the Black Knights have their second win of the season.
Towanda picked up a big victory on Tuesday, topping Troy 3-2 in double overtime.
Freshman Michael Ferrulli won the game for the Black Knights in the second overtime.
Logan Lambert and Austin Fowler each had goals for Towanda in the victory.
Isaac Watkins and Wyatt Hodlofski had goals for Troy in the game.
South Williamsport 6, Sullivan County 5, OT
The Griffins got a pair of goals from Alex Schweitzer and Landon Baldwin, Trace Neary and Jalen Thomas had goals in the overtime loss.
Hayden Swinehart had a hat trick for South.
NEB 3, Sayre 2, OT
Brandon Kuhn scored the game winner in overtime for the Panthers.
Julian Jampo and Cesar Alvarez had goals in the win.
Mason Hughey and Alex Campbell had goals for Sayre in the game.
