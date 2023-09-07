TOWANDA — When you do something well, it doesn’t hurt to try to go back to it quickly.
On Wednesday night, Jack Wheaton and Michael Ferrulli put that notion to the test.
Towanda boys soccer held on against Troy on Wednesday, doing just enough to scrape by the Trojans, 2-1, to earn its first win of the season.
“Communication was great tonight, our (defense) did an awesome job,” Towanda coach Tom Lambert said. “It’s a big win for us.”
Furrelli scored both goals for the Black Knights and Wheaton picked up both assists, as Towanda jumped ahead in the first half and swelled a late comeback bid to preserve the win at home.
For Troy, Brady Spalding chalked up the lone goal, off of an assist from Eason Smith.
“We kind of disappeared for the middle 30 minutes of that game,” Troy coach Dustin Holdren said. “We’re gonna go back to the drawing board tomorrow at practice. We’re still early (on in the season).”
Dealing with blistering, sticky conditions to begin the game, it took both sides a while to settle in. While they each jockeyed for position in the midfield and crowded their respective boxes with every opportunity, the result seemed to be greatly up in the air.
At least until Wheaton got comfortable in the midfield.
Controlling possession with space to work, Wheaton laced a pass through the heart of the defense, finding the foot of Ferrulli, who did the rest and finished the play with a close-range goal to put Towanda ahead 1-0 with 19:13 to play in the first half.
“The middle of the field was wide open for me,” Wheaton said. “I felt like I could reach my outlets, and even take the ball myself sometimes (throughout the game).”
With the lead now in hand, the Black Knights were quick to add to it.
In practically identical fashion, Wheaton and Ferrulli connected once again with 14:30 to go before the break, doubling up the lead to 2-0 as Wheaton’s pass set up Ferrulli to win a 50-50 ball against the Troy back line for his second goal.
“They were set up perfectly, Jack (Wheaton) had great through balls,” Ferrulli said. “I was just there first.”
“It really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Wheaton added. “It gave us the confidence and the drive to keep pushing.”
Shortly, the game hit halftime, as Troy braced to attempt a second-half rally.
It took nearly the entire frame, but finally, the Trojans put a run together. With the ball hanging around Troy’s attacking third, some quick, targeted passing set up Spalding to drill a shot into the Towanda net, cutting the deficit to a goal with just under nine minutes left to play.
An already-chippy game only intensified with the Trojans suddenly in reach of tying the game. The Black Knights maintained their composure in the closing stretch however, and thwarted a late comeback attempt, keeping possession up in the air and preventing Troy from setting up much of anything in the game’s final moments.
“We played our game, we weren’t giving them the chance to score again,” Lambert said.
“We played great today as a team, I couldn’t be more proud,” Ferrulli added. “I want to do the same thing next week. That’s all I want to do. Just keep winning the same exact way we did today.”
The win moves Towanda to 1-2 on the year, while Troy drops to 0-2. The Black Knights will play at Montrose on Saturday, while Troy will host North Penn-Liberty.
