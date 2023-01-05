LAPORTE — The Towanda basketball team outlasted Sullivan County in an overtime contest to pull out a 49-46 win behind a 21-point night from Teagan Irish.
The Sullivan County team took the advantage in the second frame, and after trailing by one point heading in, they won the second by a score of 10-6 to gain a 21-18 advantage at the half.
The Griffins extended their lead to five points after three quarters of play, but a late rally led by Irish with two threes and eight points and Elias Shrawder with four points helped the Black Knights force an overtime period.
In overtime, Irish sealed the deal for the Black Knights, and scored another five points to help Towanda come away with the victory.
Towanda was led by Irish with 21, and 15 of his points came in the second half and overtime.
Justin Schoonover added nine points, Shrawder added eight points, Grady Flynn scored six points, and Logan Lambert added five with a three-pointer to help Towanda to victory.
Sullivan County was paced by a big night from Riley King, who scored 18 points and nabbed nine steals, while Ben Carpenter also added 10 points.
Trey Higley scored eight, Derrick Finnegan added five, Landon Baldwin scored three, and Tucker Blasi added two in the loss for Sullivan County.
Sullivan County dropped to 5-4 on the season, while Towanda improved to 6-5.
Towanda will take on Wyalusing tomorrow on the road at 7:30 p.m.
