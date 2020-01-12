TOWANDA — The Towanda boys’ swim team came away with a 52-35 home win over Shamokin on Saturday.
For the girls Shamokin earned a sweep, beating Towanda 60-37 and Sayre 60-26.
On the boys’ side Towanda won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.28 behind a team of Jaden Wise, Dominic Tavani, Kaigan Stroop and Max Vega.
Stroop (2:09.46) returned to win the 200 free with teammate Luke Tavani (3:03.93) third.
Towanda’s Erica Lauber (30.11) was third in the 50 free while Wellsboro’s Brennan Warner (24.90) had the fastest time swimming as an exhibition. Black Knight Joey Donovan (120.65) was third in diving.
Stroop (1:05.88) won the 100 fly with teammate Vega (59.86) won the 100 free. Dominic Tavani (1:07.61) came in third.
Wise (6:02.99) and Luke Tavani (8:07.16) went 1-2 in the 500 free.
Towanda’s 200 free relay of Lauber, Wise, Vega and Stroop (1:46.96) won.
Wise (1:16.26) and teammate Jacob Stiner (1:40.21) went second and third in the 100 backstroke. Dominic Tavani (1:26.73) was second in the 100 breaststroke while Warner (1:13.72) had the fastest time in exhibition.
The Black Knights ended the meet with a win as their 400 free relay team of Lauber, Vega, Donovan and Dominic Tavani swam 4:35.17 for the victory.
On the girls’ side Towanda’s Erica Locke (2:09.55) and Zoie Lamphere (2:39.69) went second and third in the 200 free.
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (29.34) was second in the 50 free as Towanda’s Ava Gannon (29.82) came in third. Sayre’s Jillian Shay was second in the 200 IM (2:39.15) and second in the 100 free (1:01.08).
Locke (5:51.59) and Tori Simmons (7:00.71) went 1-2 in the 500 free for the Lady Knights.
Hughey (1:15.83) was second in the 100 backstroke with Gannon (1:20.60) third.
Towanda’s Jordan Hartmann (1:37.60) and Jessi Hartmann (1:43.80) went second and third in the 100 breaststroke.
