Towanda competed at Sayre in swimming action and came away with several individual wins.
Erica Locke won the 200 free (2:04.40) and the 500 free (5:53.29) while Juliana Varner won the 100 fly (1:34.33) and the 200 IM (3:05.89).
Ava Gannon (1:18.68) won the 100 backstroke with Jordyn Radney (1:26.08) winning the 100 breaststroke.
Also for the Knights Jordan Hartmann was second in the 200 IM (3:15.99) and in the 100 breaststroke (1:38.35).
Tori Simmons was second in the 50 free (29.89) with Gannon second in the 100 free (1:07.68).
Mackenna Maynard was third in the 50 free (31.06) and in the 100 free (1:09.96) while Zoie Lamphere was third in the 100 backstroke (1:37.18).
Towanda also won all three relays.
Their 200 medley relay of Gannon, Radney, Maynard and Varner won in 2:18.85, their 200 free relay of Varner, Simmons, Maynard and Locke won in 2:00.71 and their 400 free relay of Simmons, Gannon, Radney and Locke won in 4:34.56.
