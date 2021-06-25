Towanda and Canton split a pair of Legion games on Thursday.
Canton won the opener 6-2, while Towanda won the nightcap 6-5.
In game one Weston Bellows had three hits, with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored and Hayden Ward had two hits, with an RBI and a run scored.
Cooper Kitchen, Timmy Ward, Gavin Morse and Holden Ward all had hits in the game.
Kitchen had an RBI and a run scored, Timmy Ward had an RBI and Cam Bellows scored two runs in the game.
Hayden Ward struck out four in 3 1/3 innings and Timmy Ward threw 1 2/3 innings of one-hit relief, striking out one.
Towanda got a hit from Owen Clark in the game and Octavious Chacona and Tanner Kunkle scored runs, while Ethan Sparrow had an RBI.
Garrett Chapman struck out three on the mound.
In the second game Canton trailed 3-2 after four, before they took the lead with three in the top of the fifth.
Towanda answered with three in the bottom of the fifth to win it.
In the fifth Chase Parker opened with a walk and Kunkle singled before Chacona walked.
After a walk was recorded, Evan Johnson walked scoring Luke Tavani. Aaron Bardell singled home Kunkle and Riley Vanderpool singled home Chacona with the winning run.
Kunkle had three hits, an RBI and a run scored and Chapman, Sparrow, Bardell and Vanderpool all had hits.
Chapman, Parker, Chacona, Bardell and Tavani scored runs and Clark, Sparrow, Johnson, Bardell and Vanderpool drove in runs.
Chacona struck out six over the five innings, allowing five hits.
Cam Bellows, Kitchen, Weston Bellows, Holden Ward and Cohen Landis all had hits for Canton.
Kitchen had two RBI.
Cam Bellows, Morse and Weston Bellows all pitched, Cam Bellows struck out four in three innings.
Mansfield 12, Athens 2
Mansfield scored four runs in the first inning on their way to the win.
Cam Fabian had a triple and scored two runs for Mansfield and Hunter Thompson had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Derek Litzelman had a hit and scored two runs and Cohen Lehman had two hits, with a triple and two runs scored.
Eli Shaw had a double and scored two runs, with an RBI and Cody Hermansen had two hits, with a double and three RBI.
Cayden Moon and Troy Dickinson each scored runs.
Gage Warner had two hits and scored both runs for Athens and Kaden Setzer had two hits with a double.
Josiah Stringham had a hit.
