TOWNADA — The Towanda Little League hosted its annual opening day celebration on Saturday morning.
The proceedings began with every little league team participating in a parade from Main Street to Remsnyder Field.
Each team was introduced on the field accompanied by music from DJ Ben Jammin and the Towanda K-dettes performed a routine.
The Towanda varsity baseball team competed in a wheelbarrow race with the little league athletes.
The Towanda and Athens fire departments provided barbecue chicken and the Towanda girls scouts did face paintings.
Towanda Little League Treasurer, Jenny Isaac, was named the first annual Mike McGuire volunteer of the year award recipient.
“It was a very big surprise and I am honored because Mike was a huge part of little league and big shoes to follow for sure,” Isaac said. “Opening day is always great and everybody does a great job at putting it together.”
Issac does a little bit of everything for Towanda Little League, such as field maintenance, handling uniforms, and working the concession stand, along with her Treasurer duties .
Isaac threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Towanda superintendent Dennis Peachy worked as the event MC.
The ceremony concluded with a home run derby and pitching contests. The little league season began at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.