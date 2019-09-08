Towanda volleyball won the Tunkhannock Tournament Saturday.
The defending champs earned the top seed out of pool play then beat Dunmore 25-16 in the semifinals and Wyoming Area 28-26 to clinch the title.
In round robin play they beat split with Pittston (21-25, 25-18), swept Tunkhannock (27-25, 25-14), swept Montrose (25-14, 25-19), lost to Dunmore (24-26, 23-25), split with Wyoming (15-25, 25-20) and swept Lake Lehman (25-14, 25-15).
DaLanie Pepper led the Knights with 42 points, four kills, 21 digs and 61 assists while Madigan Allen had 33 points, six blocks and 47 digs.
Amanda Horton added 20 points, 10 kills and 17 digs; Paige Manchester had 19 points, 20 kills, 16 blocks and seven digs; Blaze Wood had 26 points, 10 kills and nine digs; Shelby Johnson finished with 12 points, 11 kills, three blocks and six digs; Zoe Czajkowski notched five points, five kills, 33 digs and two assists with Taylor Johnson chipping in with four points, one block and three digs.
Whitney Maloney added four points and six digs while Samarah Smith had a point and a dig and Keona Walker had a kill.
Towanda took second to Dunmore in the JV bracket. They lost the first set 25-27, won the second 25-15 and lost the deciding third set 15-11.
In pool play they swept Blue Ridge 25-20, 25-11, swept Pittston 25-15, 26-24 and swept Wyoming 25-20, 25-16.
In crossover play they beat Montrose 25-8 and Lake Lehman 25-18.
Aleiah Nimmo had 53 points, 10 kills and seven assists for the Lady Knights as Maddie Maynard added 38 points and 10 kills.
Aziza Ismailova had 37 points and eight assists; Destiney Brennan had 33 points and six kills; Winter Saxer added 22 points and 10 kills; Bre Overpeck had 20 points and four kills; Madison Johnson had 15 points and Addie Maynard had 11 points, four kills and one assist.
