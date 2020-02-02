Towanda won the NTL Junior High Sectional Title on Saturday with 184 points.
Canton took second with 153.
In the finals Sullivan County’s Colton Wade (80 pounds) edged out Troy’s Konner Kerr 3-2 while at 87 pounds NPL’s Cale Wagner beat Canton’s Cohen Landis 4-0.
At 94 pounds Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr won 4-0 over Towanda’s Hayden Space with fellow Ram Ayden Hunsinger (101) beating Towanda’s Rylee Sluyter 4-0.
At 108 pounds Canton’s Hudson Ward won 7-3 over Athens’ Tyler Roe, at 115 pounds Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool pinned Williamson’s Adric Passerello in 2:00 and at 122 pounds Wyalusing’s Cade McMicken won by forfeit over Towanda’s Mason Higley.
At 130 pounds Williamson’s Owen Cummings beat Towanda’s Dillion Gallagher 6-1, at 138 pounds NPL’s Easton Pequignot pinned Towanda’s Quintno Woodburn in 3:59 and at 145 pounds Towanda’s Jace Gunther pinned Wyalusing’s Aaron Carr in 2:52.
At 155 pounds Canton’s Levi Pepper majored Towanda’s Zack Parker 14-1, at 170 pounds NEB’s Dominic Clark beat Canton’s Raidon Lyon and at 190 pounds Canton’s Mason Harold won over Towanda’s Tim Parker.
At 210 pounds Canton’s Gage Pepper pinned Wyalusing’s Connor Hagadom in 1:24 while at 250 pounds Towanda’s Jared Gunther edged out Canton’s Will Colton 5-4.
In the third place matches at 80 pounds NPL’s Brayden Pequignot won 4-0 over Canton’s Lyle Vermilya, at 87 pounds Williamson’s Noah Robinson scored a 6-2 decision over Towanda’s Wyatt Stranger and at 94 pounds Sullivan County’ Kruz McCuster pinned Athens’ Dashel Bishop in 1:07.
At 101 pounds Athens’ Mason Vanderpool tech falled Canton’s Holden Ward in 3:24, at 108 pounds Towanda’s Caden Delamater won 3-0 over Troy’s Jacob Hinman and at 115 pounds Towanda’s Chase Geurin won 7-2 over Wyalusing’s Brock Fenton.
At 122 pounds Canton’s Rylan Sakers won 5-1 over NPL’s Connor Shuman, at 130 pounds Troy’s Will Steel decisioned Canton’s Luke Cramm 4-3 and at 138 pounds Troy’s Clayton Smith won 6-4 over Wellsboro’s Ryder Bowen.
NPL got wins at 145 and 155 as George Valentine pinned Canton’s Michael Davis in 2:58 and Cody Hermansen pinned Canton’s Ryan Eberly in 35 seconds.
At 170 pounds Towanda’s Aiden Miller pinned Sayre’s Aidan Reid in 4:21, at 190 Athens’ Jaymz Alteri pinned NPL’s Gage Kreger in 1:14, at 210 Athens’ Caleb Nason decisioned Towanda’s Gunner Leighton 4-0 and at 250 Wildcat Josh Nittinger pinned NEB’s Austin Reeve in 2:50.
