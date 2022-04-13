JERSEY SHORE — The Towanda tennis team narrowly lost 3-2 to Jersey Shore on Monday evening.
Towanda’s Haven Poll and Ryan O’Connor defeated Brennan Smith and Aaron Baker 6-3, 6-2.
In the first singles match, Jersey Shore’s Jackson Skmler defeated Rein Alderfer 6-1, 6-4.
Towanda’s Daicon Yrigollen fell 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 to Conner Cornelius in the second singles match.
Luke Tavani was awarded a forfeit victory for the Black Knights.
Jersey Shore’s Matt Fravel and Brandon Shrodo defeated Ethan Dillman and Vinny Carbo 6-2, 6-2.
Towanda will travel to face North Penn-Liberty on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
