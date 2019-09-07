TOWANDA — The Towanda Black Knights fall to 0-3 on the season as the visiting Muncy Indians handed them a 24-14 defeat Friday evening.
A combination of a consistent Indian rushing game that chipped away at the Towanda defense and a multitude of Black Knight mistakes saw the home team playing from behind the entire game.
Although just one Indian went over 50 yards rushing, Muncy ran for 202 yards on Friday.
The usual name of Tanner Kunkle was the driving force of the Black Knight attack as he rushed for 133 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown. He added 74 yards through the air.
Towanda did make quick work in posting the first points of the game as Jyshaire Robinson found a hole created by his offensive line and bounced to the outside as he went 39- yards in for the score on the Black Knight’s opening drive. The point after was missed and the Black Knights jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
The Indians would take the lead with 2:15 left in the first quarter as Christian Good ran the ball in from three yards out. With a converted point after, the Indians would take their first lead of the ball game and would not give it up.
On their next drive after forcing the Black Knights to a three-and-out, Muncy would add to its lead when Matteo Ramos converted a 31-yard field goal.
Neither team would score another point in the first half and the Indians would head into the locker room with a 10-6 lead.
Towanda would find some hope when Mason Johnson recovered an Ethan Gush fumble on the Indians’ 11 yard line.
After Towanda put together a drive to its own 12-yard line following the fumble, they too would put the ball on the ground within striking distance of their endzone as Robinson coughed the ball up and Muncy recovered.
Muncy would capitalize on the Black Knight mistake when quarterback Branson Eyer would keep the ball himself, hit the corner and follow the sideline enroute to a 30-yard rushing touchdown.
The Black Knights would close the gap early in the fourth quarter as Kunkle topped a 63-yard drive with a rushing touchdown. Kunkle too would convert the two-point conversion on the ground, cutting the Indian lead to 17-14.
Muncy would again capitalize on a Black Knight mistake when Haven Benjamin-Fee fumbled the ball on a punt return, giving the ball right back to the Indians.
Ethan Gush would cap off the Indian 37-yard drive with a three yard rushing touchdown, pushing the Muncy lead to 24-14.
The Indians were led offensively by Eyer who threw for 98 yards going 6-for-12 passing and added another 45 yards and a score on the ground.
Robinson posted 67 rushing yards with a touchdown for the Black Knights.
Towanda will seek its first win of the 2019 season as they travel to take on Wellsboro next Friday.
