ORWELL TOWNSHIP- Hannah Chandler and Teagan Willey scored a goal a piece in the first half to give Towanda the 2-0 edge in their win over Northeast Bradford on Wednesday afternoon.
The game was called at the half due to rain.
Erin Barrett finished with three saves for the Lady Black Knights and Kourtney Dunn had one assist. Towanda finished the half with 22 shots on goal.
For NEB, Maisie Neuber had 17 saves. The team finished with four shots on goal and two corner kicks.
Wyalusing 2,
North-Penn Mansfield 1, OT
Olivia Spencer scored a game winning goal for Wyalusing in their overtime win against North-Penn Mansfield on Wednesday.
Kiersten Mitstifier scored at 15:06 in the first half to give NPM their only goal of the game and Hailey Jayne scored a Wyalusing goal at 36:00 to even the score at halftime.
After a scoreless second half, Spencer put the ball in the NPM net at the 80:39 mark for the Rams win.
NPM finished with 15 shots on goal with three corner kicks. Sara Swingle finished with 26 saves.
The Rams had 28 shots on goal and 12 corner kicks in the game. Keeper Pearl O’Conner had 14 saves.
Boys
Elmira 1, Athens 0
The Athens varsity boys fell to Elmira 1-0 on Wednesday evening.
Noah Sperduto scored the lone goal for Elmira.
Elmira finished with nine shots on goal and Athens had seven.
