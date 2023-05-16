Towanda doubles teams go 1-1 at district tourney

Towanda tennis players Rein Alderfer, Luke Tavani, Ryan O’Connor, Haven Poll are pictured here at the 2023 District IV Doubles Tournament on Saturday.

 Photo Provided

WILLIAMSPORT — Both of Towanda’s doubles tennis teams picked up one win at the District IV Doubles Tournament on Saturday before being knocked out in the second round.

Towanda’s first doubles team of Luke Tavani and Rein Alderfer earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Bloomsburg’s Ben Burrell and Densley Smilien in the opening round.