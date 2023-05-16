Towanda doubles teams go 1-1 at district tourney

WILLIAMSPORT — Both of Towanda’s doubles tennis teams picked up one win at the District IV Doubles Tournament on Saturday before being knocked out in the second round.
Towanda’s first doubles team of Luke Tavani and Rein Alderfer earned a 6-0, 6-2 win over Bloomsburg’s Ben Burrell and Densley Smilien in the opening round.
The Knights team would then drop a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Wellsboro’s Peyton McClure and Jacob Abadi in the second round.
The Towanda second doubles team of Haven Poll and Ryan O’Connor picked up a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Muncy’s Eli Harris and Michael Howard in their opening round match.
In the second round, the Towanda duo dropped a 6-1, 6-1 contest to Hughesville’s Mason Thomas and John Finnegan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.