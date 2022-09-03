TOWANDA – Twenty-one unanswered second-half points delivered the Milton Black Panthers (2-0) a comeback win to hand the Towanda Black Knights (1-1) their first loss of the season on Friday with a final score of 21-7.
The contest featured two teams putting on a display of hard-nosed defense, and even in the loss, Towanda gave Milton all they could handle throughout the evening.
“I think the whole defense played well,” Towanda head coach Craig Dawsey said. “Coach Cook had a great game plan, and he stopped them as much as possible. We just ran out of gas. We didn’t have some breaks go our way and lost our composure at spots during the game.”
In the opening quarter of the game, on Milton’s first drive, Towanda would end up getting a big break.
Milton ran a screen on their first offensive play of the night and would see the Black Panther’s running back Izayah Minium blaze through the defense for a would-be 80-yard score.
But a holding penalty would bring the ball back, and the Towanda defense would hold and get the ball back for the offense.
Both teams would trade the ball throughout the opening portions of the game, and neither team strung anything together.
Towanda turned the ball over twice in the first quarter on interceptions, but their defense would continue to bail them out throughout, as they came up with a few pivotal stops including a big interception by Quinton Woodburn.
Heading into the second quarter, Towanda had the ball, and Riley Vanderpool would string together a few nice runs to set up the Black Knights deep in Milton territory.
A nice pass on third-and-long from Grady Flynn to Elias Shrawder for 15 yards would bring the ball down to the 2-yard line before Vanderpool punched it in for the first score of the night.
After the extra point, Towanda would take a 7-0 lead with just over nine minutes left in the half, capping off a seven-play drive for the Black Knights.
Their defense would hold tight for the remainder of the half, and Towanda would ride a 7-0 lead into the break on the backs of an inspired defensive effort that came up big at nearly every turn.
But in the second half, the Milton offense would start to find its stride.
After forcing three-and-outs on the next two Towanda possessions, Milton would finally get on the board.
After another interception, the Black Panthers would get a lift from Dylan Reiff who hauled in a beautiful pass from Xzavier Minium on third-and-eight with 4:38 left in the third that tied things up at seven.
Towanda would continue to not get much going on offense, and Milton put together a long drive that went for eight plays and 45 yards to score as time expired in the third and took their first lead of the night at 14-7 on an Izayah Minium run.
In the fourth, Milton would control the ball for a majority of the frame and put the final dagger into Towanda with another long drive that went for 58 yards on eight plays as Izayah Minium once again found paydirt with 1:18 remaining to finish off Towanda by a score of 21-7.
Despite the loss, the Towanda defense played an impressive game, and even with a slew of penalties and turnovers in the second half, hung with a tough non-league opponent for the majority of the night.
“We are getting better all the time,” Dawsey said of his team. “We just have to get our mindset right and just keep going.”
Vanderpool would lead the way on the ground with 17 attempts for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Flynn added six yards and Woodburn chipped in two on the ground.
Flynn struggled to operate against the Milton defense during the loss and went just 2 for 12 with 21 yards through the air while being under constant duress for most of the night, being sacked four times and throwing three interceptions.
The receivers were led by Justin Schoonover, who recorded one catch for 15 yards on the night.
Even in the loss, Towanda has shown to be a much different team in 2022.
Dawsey pointed to the hard work they have put into the offseason as a key contributor to their elevated play.
“I just think we’re working hard,” Dawsey said. “The kids last year worked hard too, my hat’s off to the kids last year, they did the best they possibly could. I think that this senior class is doing the best they possibly can too, and it’s just about leadership and being the best you can be at all times.”
With their first loss of the season in the books, the Black Knights will look to learn from their defeat and come back with the right mindset.
They will try to clean up the mistakes as they attempt to take down Northwest Area on the road at 7 p.m. next Friday.
“We just need to work on fundamental stuff,” Dawsey said. “We just need to do some fundamental stuff and continue to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.