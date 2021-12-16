TOWANDA — The Towanda swimming squads feel to Elk Lake in a meet that also included swimmers from Wellsboro on Thursay night.
The Elk Lake girls won 132-32 over Towanda and the Elk Lake boys won 70-50 over the boys squad. Wellsboro did not have a complete team.
In the boys 200 yard freestyle, Towanda’s Luke Tavani placed first in 2:30. Elk lake’s Mitchell Delano placed second in 2:36 and Towanda’s Alex Lantz swam a 2:38 to finish third.
In the girls 100 yard free style Towanda’s Juliana Varner won the event in 1:05.50. Elk Lake’s Allison Grosvenor placed second in 1:05.82. Jessie Noldy swam a 1:07.70 to finish third for Elk Lake, and Towanda’s Noelle Rogers placed fourth in 1:30.92.
In the boys 500 yard freestyle Towanda’s Luke Tavani finished first in 6:34.07. Elk Lake’s Jacob Buffington placed second in 6:37.02.
In the boys 100 yard backstroke Elk Lake’s Kevin Noldy won in 1:00.32. Towanda’s Eric Mcgee placed second in 1:24.19. Towanda’s Sean Lauber swam a 1:48.50 to finish third.
Towanda hosts Athens on Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
