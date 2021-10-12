WILLIAMSPORT — Towanda senior Hannah Ryck took her undefeated singles record into the District 4 Championships on Monday, but would come up just short in the second round at Williamsport High School.
Ryck, who was 12-0 in the regular season and the fifth seed on Monday, had a bye in the first round and then took on Selinsgrove’s Avery DeFazio.
In the second-round match, DeFazio won the first set 6-3 before Ryck won the second set 6-4. In the third set, the two battled to a 6-6 tie but DeFazio would take the tiebreaker 7-2 to earn the 7-6 victory.
Hannah Risch lost her first round singles match to Lewisburg’s Grace Hilkert by a 6-3, 6-1 count.
Risch finished the regular season at 8-4.
The two senior standouts will represent Towanda in the District 4 Doubles Tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.