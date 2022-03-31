Towanda duo, NEB's Neuber lead NTL girls basketball All-Stars

Some years it’s an obvious choice for the Northern Tier League girls basketball Player of the Year. This was not one of those years as several players made their mark on the courts.
The Towanda duo of Paige Manchester and Porschia Bennett joined Northeast Bradford’s Maisie Neuber as the NTL’s Players of the Year.
Manchester averaged 16.9 points per game while also putting up 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3 steals per contest.
Bennett also put up 16.9 points per contest and averaged 6 rebounds and 4.5 steals during her senior season.
The duo helped the Lady Knights go undefeated in NTL play for a second straight season.
Neuber helped NEB win the NTL Small School title as she averaged 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game.
Athens’ Caydence Macik is the NTL Offensive Player of the Year after scoring 16 points a game for the Lady Wildcats. She also averaged 7 rebounds, three steals and 1 assist per contest.
Towanda’s Destiny Brennan was named the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year while her coaches, led by head coach Rob Gentile, have been named the Coaching Staff of the Year.
The NTL Large School FIrst Team All-Stars include Athens’ Macik and Karlee Bartlow, Towanda’s Gracie Schoonover, Troy’s Rachel Kingsley, Wellsboro’s Emma Coolidge and Wyalusing’s Bryn Zionkowski.
Athens’ Addy Wheeler, Towanda’s Bella Hurley, Troy’s Sydney Taylor and Alyssa Parks, Wellsboro’s Paige Logsdon and Wyalusing’s Olivia Leichliter were named to the Large School Second Team.
The NTL Small School First Team features Canton’s Molly Ward and Kendall Kitchen, Northeast Bradford’s Alena Beebe and Kayleigh Thoman, North Penn-Liberty’s Elizabeth Ritchie and Williamson’s Taylor Rae Jones.
Canton’s Emmie Tymeson, Cowanesque Valley’s Ella Churchill and Paisley Nudd, Northeast’s Kate O’Connor, NP-Liberty’s Sidney Landis and Williamson’s Olivia Meisner were named to the Small School Second Team.
