WYALUSING – Rivalry week. Towanda. Wyalusing. The Bronze Helmet. And even playoff ramification involved. It was all there and turned out as a wild, wild game with the Black Knights hanging on to a 35-32 victory over the Rams and winning the Bronze Helmet.
“This is a classic,” Towanda coach Craig Dawsey said after the game. “This a classic game. Anybody could have won. You know, we were just fortunate to win tonight. I mean, it’s just a typical Towanda/Wyalusing game. Oh, my gosh!”
The game began in spectacular fashion with Shane Fuhrey taking the opening kickoff and racing 77 yards up the home sideline for a touchdown in just thirteen seconds to take an early 6-0 lead.
Towanda took two plays to respond in kind. Tanner Kunkle picked up 17 yards on the Black Knights’ first play from scrimmage. Then Kunkle found Trent Kithcart open for a 56-yard strike and Will Bowen added the PAT to take the lead.
After a three-and-out, the Rams punted and Towanda called a fair catch, but fumbled and Wyalusing recovered. However, an inadvertent whistle nullified the play and the Rams kicked again. The ball rolled to the ten.
The Black Knights followed with a three-and-out, but only managed a 12-yard punt giving the Rams the ball on Towanda’s 25-yard line. One play later, Mitchell Burke connected with Chris Vaskas for a 25-yard touchdown and a 12-7 lead.
The Black Knights came back with seven-play drive that featured Kunkle. The senior quarterback found Kithcart opened for 21 yards before carrying the ball for runs of nine and 10 yards. After Jyshaire Robinson picked up five yards, Kunkle hit Haven Benjamin-Fee at the ten and the junior receiver fought his way into the endzone. 14-12.
It took the Rams one play to recapture the lead with 4:04 left in the first quarter. Burke led Fuhrey perfectly for 67-yard bomb for the score. Burke then tossed the ball to Kashawn Cameron to the two-point conversion and a 20-14 lead.
The Black Knights went to the ground game with Robinson and Kunkle. Robinson ripped off 21 yards and Kunkle added 14 more. After Robinson gained five tough yards, Kunkle took the ball to the seven on a ten-yard run and scored on the next play. The point after by Bowen ended the first quarter scoring with Towanda up 21-20.
The Black Knights broke service, stopping the Rams after Burke tossed the first incompletion of the game on third down.
Taking over on their own thirty, Kunkle and Robinson went to work. Kunkle connected on a short toss to Mason Johnson for six yards and then ran for nine. Robinson had back-to-back runs of five yards, but the big play came on a 40-yard pass-and-catch from Kunkle to Johnson. Kunkle called his own number on the next play to take a 28-20 lead.
The Rams then went into dink-and-doink mode with Burke hitting Chris Vaskas for three passes of 6, 5, and 13 yards and Cameron for a two yarder, but the drive ended with Mason Hartman coming with the interception.
Again, the Black Knights went to their workhorses. Kunkle hit Johnson for 16 yard and then ran for 13. Robinson added 29-yard power run, breaking tackles and four plays later, facing a fourth-and-goal at the nine, Kunkle scrambled, keeping the play alive while Kithcart ran a route across the field and caught the ball in the corner endzone for the touchdown and 35-20 halftime lead.
The Rams took three plays to score when, facing a third-and-eight, connected with a wide-open Kashawn Cameron and no one was going to catch him for an 82-yard score. The conversion failed, but Wyalusing narrowed the lead.
The defenses toughened up – or the offenses tired – for the rest of the contest. Kunkle booted a 55-yard punt that rolled to the three, pinning the Rams deep in their own territory.
Wyalusing moved the ball on an 11-play drive that spotlighted an incredible scramble, eluding a number of Black Knight tacklers before finding Isaiah Way for 11 yards, but on the next play Johnson pulled down and interception to stop the Rams.
The Wyalusing defense forced Towanda to punt again after Zach Shaffer dropped Kunkle for a loss on third down and the Rams took over on their 38-yard line.
A roughing the passer call against the Black Knights on third down aided the Rams. Cameron had a 13-yard gain on a run before catching a 19-yard pass from Burke after pulling off more scrambling magic. When Burke couldn’t find anyone downfield, he took off for 16 yards, going out of bounds at the one. After two quarterback sneaks failed, Alex Moshier found paydirt to narrow the margin 35-32 with 5:35 left.
The Rams defense came up big when Vaskas sacked Kunkle for a loss on third down and forcing a punt. Wyalusing took over on their 34 with a minute and a half left. That’s when the Towanda defense stepped up.
Burke dropped only to be sacked Kithcart for a four-yard loss on first down. Then Lacin Terry shot through the line on second down to tackle Vaskas for an eight-yard loss. Two incompletions by Burke ended the game as the Black Knights hung on for the win.
“We did the same thing last Friday,” Dawsey said. “We were in position to win the game last Friday. We’ve been in a lot of positions to win game, but just haven’t. We haven’t closed, but tonight, the kids closed and that’s a good thing. I was happy about that.”
Kunkle finished with 148 yards on the ground and 183 yards in the air. Kunkle also had a hand in all five touchdowns.
“Tanner is Tanner,” Dawsey said. “He gives you everything he’s got all the time. He’s constantly like that all the time.”
Robinson went over the 100-yard mark, rushing for 103 yards on 16 carries.
Burke finished with 326 yards in the air for Wyalusing and four touchdowns with Cameron hauling in five of those catches for 131 yards.
