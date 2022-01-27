Towanda extends win streak to eight

CANTON — The Towanda girls basketball team is getting hot at the right time winning its eighth straight game after defeating Canton 59-29 on Wednesday night.
“Overall I thought the effort was there but the energy wasn’t and you know obviously we have a big game tomorrow night but I told them not to look ahead because this (Canton) is a solid team and a force to be reckoned with,” Towanda head coach Rob Gentile said.
Towanda started slow out of the gates and Canton forced the Black Knights into taking less than ideal looks on offense.
The Black Knights found their rhythm in the back half of the first quarter and started to push the pace in transition and take control of the game pace.
Paige Manchester scored nine points in the first quarter including two three pointers. Manchester said she has been putting time in the gym on shooting more threes and working herself into better shooting spots.
Towanda led 20-12 after the first quarter.
Aislyn Williams and Kendall Kitchen scored back-to-back threes for Canton in the second quarter, but those six points were the Warriors only points of the quarter.
Towanda settled in and looked more composed on defense in the second quarter. Porschia Bennett began run the floor for the Black Knights and scored six points in the quarter.
Towanda sealed the game in the third quarter outscoring Canton 22-8. The lead allowed Gentile to look at different offensive sets and different positions for his players.
“We did a couple things tonight out of timeouts that we wouldn’t normally do like putting kids in different spots and trying to get some of our shooters in spots and run plays that they normally don’t,” Gentile said.
Manchester and Bennett worked on their offensive chemistry together and finding better ways to utilize each others offensive skill sets.
One offensive play Towanda may use more is a high-low set that has Bennett run the baseline back and forth and Manchester run back and forth on the point spreading the opposing defense thin.
“This game, we wanted to work on things that we haven’t worked on in past games and that is one of the things that sometimes holds us back,” Manchester said.
Bennett finished with a stat line of 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals. Manchester recorded 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Gracie Schoonover has to be acknowledged for her brilliant defensive performance. Schoonover blocked 11 shots and had 11 rebounds.
Aislyn Williams scored a team-high 13 points for Canton.
Towanda returns to the court tonight at 7:30 facing one of its toughest tests of the season hosting Athens.
“We have been looking forward to it and I know they have been looking forward to the game after it’s been postponed a couple of times and I am glad that after playing our 11th out of 14th game this season on the road, we are just happy to be home for a little while.
