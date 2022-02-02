WILLIAMSPORT — The Towanda swim team competed in a tri-meet against Williamsport and Milton on Tuesday night.
The Towanda boys swim team lost 131-20 to Williamsport and fell 76-35 to Milton.
The Black Knights girls swimming team lost 142-23 to Williamsport and fell 87-40 to Milton.
Towanda’s Marissa Wise placed fourth in the girls 50 yard freestyle, finishing in 29.62 seconds.
In the boys 50 yard freestyle, Towanda’s Luke Tavani placed sixth in 28 seconds.
Towanda’s Juliana Varner finished in 33.7 seconds in the girls 100 yard freestyle placing third.
In the girls 500 yard freestyle, Towanda’s Zoie Lamphere placed fourth in 6:49.69.
Eric McGee placed third for the Black Knights in the boys 100 yard freestyle finishing in 34.26 seconds.
In the boys 100 yard backstroke, Towanda’s Luke Tavani placed fourth in 1:17.93.
Towanda’s Julina Varner placed second in the girls 100 yard breaststroke in 1:29.96.
The Towanda swim team is back in action on Saturday, traveling to face Williamsport.
