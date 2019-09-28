TUNKHANNOCK - Tunkhannock hit a big touchdown pass just 15 seconds into the ballgame, and they never looked back as they beat Towanda 63-26 on Friday night.
It was a big day for Jack Chilson of Tunkhannock as the sophomore hit Jakob Beltrusaitis on the touchdown pass and Chilson went on to throw for 305 yards and four touchdowns on the day.
Tunkhannock took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, and on one play it seemed like Towanda had the Tigers stopped.
Tunkhannock faced a fourth down at their own nine and lined up to punt, but Chilson saw something that made him audible to a pass and Tunkhannock converted.
After the big first quarter, some Towanda miscues helped Tunkhannock extend the lead.
Towanda had an errant snap on a punt which gave Tunkhannock the ball at the 32 and Chilson quickly hit Shane Wood on a 32-yard touchdown.
Tunkhannock forced two other turnovers in the first half, both in their territory as Towanda started to drive.
Chilson threw for 267 yards in the first half.
“We really showed what our offense can do all four quarters this game and it finally came together,” Chilson said.
After the first score 15 seconds in Baltrusaitis had a 2-yadr run and Chilson quickly threw another touchdown with 2:02 left in the quarter from 25 yards to Michael Sickler.
Woods had the 32-yard touchdown from Chilson with 6:29 left in the half.
Jyshaire Robinson had a 20-yard touchdown run for Towanda and Will Bowen hit the extra point with 5:08 left in the half to get the Black Knights on the board.
Gavin D’Amato had a 44-yard scoring run for Tunkhannock with 2:44 left in the half and Tanner Kunkle of Towanda then hit Haven Benjamin-Fee on a 44-yard pass with 1:27 left in the half. The kick failed. Tunkhannock made it 42-13 at the half as Chilson hit Jake Frisco on a seven-yard pass with seven seconds left in the half.
D’Amato had a six-yard run with 7:46 left in the third and Kunkle had a six-yard run for Towanda with 11:48 left and Bowen hit the kick.
Ben Chilson hit Nathan Lord on a seven-yard pass with 7:58 left, before Rhyan West of Towanda scored on a 10-yard run and the kick failed with 3:44 left.
Connor Elgin took the ensuing kickoff back 75 yards for Tunkhannock to cap the scoring.
Kunkle threw for 222 yards on 12-for-25 passing with a touchdown and Grady Flynn threw for five yards.
Kunkle ran for 64 yards on 11 carries and Robinson ran for 27, while West had 17 and Benjamin-Fee had eight yards.
Trent Kithcart had three grabs for 102 yards and Benjamin-Fee had two grabs for 49 yards. Mason Johnson had four catches for 42 yards and Ethan Sparrow had four grabs for 29 yards, while Octavious Chacona had a catch.
D’Amato ran for 132 yards on 10 carries and had three catches for 94 yards for Tunkhannock and Baltrusaitis had three catches for 124 yards.
