TOWANDA — With six seconds remaining in overtime, North Penn-Mansfield’s Karson Dominick scored a game-winning floater to defeat the Towanda boys basketball team 64-62 on Friday night.
The first half and second half were two very different ball games. The host Black Knights trailed 13-9 after the first quarter and it didn’t look like either team would have a stellar offensive performance.
In the second quarter, neither team created separation again and Towanda trailed 21-20 at halftime.
Towanda and North Penn-Mansfield started to make the shots they were missing in the first half, and the game evolved from a defensive slugfest into a shootout.
Elias Shrawder and Dante Ottaviani scored back-to-back layups and Ottavini hit a three-pointer as part of a quick 9-5 run for Towanda to open the third quarter.
Towanda’s Grady Flynn nailed a huge three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter and the Knights led 39-32.
The largest lead of the game for Towanda came in the fourth quarter when Justin Schoonover hit two free throws to put Towanda up 47-39.
“There was a point at the beginning of the fourth quarter when we went up by eight that I felt like our group got a little too comfortable,” Towanda head coach Landon Henry said. “They are a very talented team and they had guys on the perimeter who could shoot it and what they showed tonight is they also have guys that can get in the lane and finish at the rim.”
One of the talented players in reference by Henry was Dominick, who put his head down and drove to the rim at will, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers stormed back to take a 51-50 lead with 3:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“I am super proud of our guys because they battled and put themselves in a position to win the game, and I think that there were times that I was over coaching and I should have just let them play the game because they were doing the right things,” Henry said.
Trailing 55-54 with 33 seconds remaining in the game, Shrawder scored a corner three when his name was called upon to retake a 57-55 lead.
“Elias is a guy that we want him to be a leader of the team and he is slowly expanding his role as that,” Henry said. “Tonight was a great example of him being able to control the pace and he stepped up and hit a shot that put us up.”
The Black Knights forced a Tigers miss, but Dominick was Johnny-on-the-spot, converting a put-back to tie the game 57-57
Henry called a timeout with 10 seconds remaining.
The last shot of regulation went to Ottaviani, but he couldn’t get a clean look and he missed a contested three-pointer and the game headed to overtime.
In the four-minute overtime period both teams went back-and-forth, trading foul shots until Dominick eventually scored the game-winning shot.
Dominick finished the game with 31 points and Brody Burleigh scored 11 points for North Penn-Mansfield.
Ottaviani led Towanda with 17 points, Teagan Irish scored 12, and Schoonver also finished with 12.
Towanda is right back in action today as they will travel to play Williamson at 1:30 p.m.
“I truly feel for these guys because it feels like we we keep getting kicked down and right when you think you are going to get up — boom another kick to the ribs,” Henry said. “I keep telling these guys that continue to believe because the process is evident and you guys love playing together and the winning will come if we put ourselves in the right position.”
