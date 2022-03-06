Towanda falls just short of district title

MANSFIELD — Towanda played a hard-fought game, but ultimately fell 33-25 to Loyalsock in the girls District IV Class AAA Championship Game on Sunday.
Both offenses were slow to start the game, and Towanda got into early foul trouble as Paige Manchester, Gracie Schoonover and Porschia Bennett each picked up two fouls in the first quarter.
Loyalsock converted its first field goal with 18 seconds to go in the opening quarter, but Manchester hit a three at the buzzer to give the Knights a 13-7 lead after one.
“We executed defensively, and (Loyalsock has) some tough kids,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said. “We knew coming in we had to stop them from getting the ball inside, but they’re relentless. Then they threw some different stuff at us. Kids got confused.”
In the second quarter, it was Towanda which only hit one field goal.
To make matters worse, Bennett was charged with her third foul with 2:44 left in the half, and Loyalsock stormed back to take a 16-15 lead into halftime.
Towanda also had to go up against Loyalsock’s press defense, which generated several turnovers.
“I thought we did a pretty good job against the press. A couple times we got timid coming down the sideline, which is rule number one, don’t take the ball down the sideline,” Gentile said. “We kind of lost focus here and there, but that team does it to you. It’s constant pressure and constant energy.”
Towanda’s foul troubles continued into the second half as Manchester picked up her third foul just a minute into the third quarter.
However, the Lady Knights’ offense picked back up and kept pace with the Lancers, and trailed 27-23 entering the fourth quarter.
Once again though, Towanda was held to two points in a quarter, and only scored one basket in the final eight minutes.
Even with the offensive struggles, Towanda hit more field goals in the game, but failed to pull down the rebounds necessary to win.
“The key to the game was rebounding,” Gentile said. “We talked about it all last week going into today. If we outrebounded them, I thought we had an opportunity to win a district title, but we just didn’t do it.”
The foul troubles also made it difficult for the Lady Knights to be aggressive in the paint and counter Loyalsock’s physical play.
“We were aggressive early on and then we just got really timid. Some kids stepped up and made some plays, though,” Gentile said. “I can’t be disappointed with their effort. I don’t think we executed quite well enough today to win and we didn’t rebound well enough.”
The loss is upsetting, but Gentile complemented his team’s effort and ability to stay competitive with a team as good as Loyalsock, which won its second straight District IV title.
“I’m really proud of our kids’ fight today, and for the last two weeks, really,” he said. “We fought like crazy just to get here. They did again tonight. They gave themselves a chance, and that’s all we can ask, to have a chance at the end of the game. We just didn’t execute.”
Loyalsock’s Allyia Kennedy led all players with 13 points in the game.
Manchester led the way for Towanda with 11, and Gracie Schoonver had eight.
Towanda will open up the State Playoffs against District II champion Riverside on Tuesday at a location to be announced.
“We’ll start watching film and have a light practice (Sunday) and make the best gameplan we can,” Gentile said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.